OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the city’s mayor will be joining its leadership.
Oswego Health said in a press release Wednesday Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will be joining the hospital’s leadership team as vice president of public affairs and system development.
Barlow, who will assume the position Sept. 19, will play a vital role in progressing the health system and providing oversight with strategic planning, as well as construction and facilities management, renovations and expansion of opportunities and services, according to Oswego Health.
“Oswego Health is honored to have Billy Barlow join their leadership team,” Oswego Health said in the release. “This newly created position is the perfect fit for Barlow, as he understands the importance of a strong, local health care system.”
Barlow’s second, and final, term as mayor will come to an end in December 2023. Talk had circulated that Barlow would run for New York State Senate, but earlier this year, he declined. Instead, Barlow said his main goal is to serve the city that he is from.
“My main goal was, and always has been — since being sworn in as mayor — to serve my hometown,” Barlow said. “I want to be in a role where I can best keep moving Oswego forward and serving my neighbors, and what better field to do that than in health care?”
During his time as mayor, Barlow implemented several programs for the hospital, including a ride-share program, which provides free transportation to and from work for eligible Oswego Health employees. The program is funded through the City of Oswego LIFT Anti-Poverty Grant Program.
“The experience he brings in public service to the position of vice president of public affairs and system development will be advantageous from a legislative advocacy standpoint for the nonprofit health care system,” Oswego Health said.
In addition to Barlow, Oswego Health announced several more new leadership positions, and previously the announcement of incoming President and CEO Michael Backus who will assume his new position January 2023.
Backus has promoted both Erick Campbell and Dr. Duane Tull to executive vice presidents and Kathryn Pagliaroli and Jamie Leszczynski to senior vice presidents, Oswego Health said.
“Oswego Health, in concert with the entire Oswego Community, is in the midst of a renaissance with Michale Backus taking over as CEO and several improvements occurring throughout the Oswego Health system,” Barlow said. “And I want to be a part of that and feel I can bring ideals and real experience to the table after having revamped city government and the Oswego community. It’s a great, local opportunity and that is where my heart is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.