FULTON — A statue located at Voorhees Park in Fulton will be rededicated Friday to recognize the 125th anniversary of the original dedication.
“It is the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the statue to the city of Fulton,” event organizer Audrey Avery said. “Years ago it was the town of Volney’s, so they erected the statue in this park to memorialize the Civil War and soldiers of our city and the county.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels asked Avery, Fulton Common Council president and fifth ward councilor, to organize the rededication after Jerome Orton reached out to her about the upcoming anniversary. Orton is the department historian of the Department of New York Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and will be attending the ceremony alongside Michaels to speak about the history and significance of the monument.
The statue was erected on May 31, 1897, by Volney and given to Fulton. It was dedicated by the Grand Army of the Republic Daniel F. Schenck Post 271. The GAR was an organization formed by survivors who served in the Civil War, and the local Schenck post was formed on June 16, 1882. The group initially started with 38 members, and eventually expanded to about 400 after a few years, according to a Fulton Patriot article from 1924.
The first federally recognized celebration of Memorial Day was on May 5, 1866, in Waterloo. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan dedicated May 30 as Decoration Day, a holiday for decorating the graves of fallen soldiers of the Civil War. The holiday evolved over time to include commemoration of all members of the American military who served in all wars, and is now held on the last Monday of May.
Avery said that she is excited about the rededication, especially due to the recent improvements that were made on the statue. Last year the neighborhood that the park is in received a $3,000 pride grant from Fulton Block Builders ,which was used to replace the concrete apron around the statue, according to Avery.
“It was just in deplorable condition and it really needed to be replaced, so with that being done it makes everything look so much nicer, and it’s going to be a beautiful dedication,” Avery said.
The rededication ceremony will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Voorhees Park in Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.