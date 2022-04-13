Editor’s note: This is a continuation of a previous story from The Palladium-Times after the story with county DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord. All statements have had their names redacted to protect identities pending current court proceedings.
PALERMO — In several statements to investigators, school staff and other resources noted concerns were addressed and calls were made to child protective services regarding Jordan Brooks and his welfare, according to court documents obtained by The Palladium-Times.
Multiple school staff members stated concerns about Brooks’ hygiene and the care he was receiving from his mother, Lisa Waldron. Other support resources told officials about his condition while seeing him virtually during different appointments while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height.
“Jordan was tired during (virtual) sessions, appeared to losing weight, demonstrated pain when his mother attempted exercises with him and had marks on his face and neck,” one school staff member said.
During on investigation from the Oswego County Department of Social Services, caseworkers noted that the marks were a skin condition, according to Waldron. Waldron showed a cream to caseworkers and other staff members to confirm.
Several staff members also told investigators about Brooks’ urinating through toddler pull-ups, instead of diapers. It would leak through to the pad of Brooks’ wheelchair cushion, which staff members changed throughout the day.
“Jordan came to school wearing Pampers and off-brand pull-up style diapers,” one staff member wrote. “These diapers are intended for children less than 5 years of age and the absorbency was not adequate for Jordan’s urine output.”
There were times school staff members would “mark an X on the diaper and find the same diaper on him the next morning, soaked,” one staff member told investigators. “He often remarked that he hadn’t been out of his chair all weekend.”
Waldron started to provide maxi pads to put inside the pull-ups for “extra absorption,” one school staff member noted.
“Mom was advised to order chux pads from Medicaid to protect Jordan and the chair cushion,” they said.
There were also times where Brooks’ hygiene supplies were running low, such as wipes or pads. Despite successful communication with Waldron, sometimes supplies were not sent in. When this happened, school staff members left school to purchase these supplies “out of pocket,” one staff member said.
That same staff member informed Waldron about a program, ActivStyle, that works with Medicaid and could supply all the necessary hygiene items or diapers on a recurring basis — all she had to do was call the company, provide Brooks’ insurance information and a list of their preferred supplies.
Waldron said she would make a doctor’s appointment to get things set and call the company to set up delivery of trial supplies. But after four follow-up calls — May 24, June 3, June 7, and June 12, 2019 — there was an excuse why the supplies hadn’t been received yet.
“Each time I spoke with Lisa, she said the supplies were lost in the mail or the company forgot to send them,” the staff member wrote. “Jordan did not come to school with any supplies from ActivStyle during the 2018-2019 school year or during summer school in 2019. He continued to use Pampers/off-brand and maxi pads supplied by Lisa. He never had chux pads.”
Cases of diapers and chux pads were provided by another student that could not use them, one staff member said.
“We gave them to Jordan’s family,” they wrote. “He never came to school with any of those items.”
One staff member said they bought an “off the counter” cushion for Brooks and sent it home for Waldron to see. “This was supposed to be temporary as Jordan was getting a new wheelchair in November 2019,” they added. “This did not happen.”
Two cushions were received by the school after buying them from Amazon, and the cushions would be alternated every couple days at school. Custodial staff members sprayed them down “as they were soaked with urine.”
During the 2018-2019 school year, “multiple CPS hotline calls were made based on Jordan’s physical condition,” one staff member wrote. “On the days following the reports, the case worker … would say she was coming to school to interview Jordan. There was only one time that she came to school. On other occasions, she interviewed Jordan at home in the presence of his parents.”
One staff member wrote the caseworker “demonstrated hostility and annoyance with school staff for making hotline calls.”
“She said that in such situations, the parents should be given the benefit of the doubt because they are trying as hard as they can,” the staff member said. “(The caseworker) said she visited the home and Lisa told her that she frequently repositioned Jordan and changed his diaper.”
As time went on, staff members said in witness statements that they noticed deterioration in Brooks’ health. One staff member visited Brooks a couple times. The first time on July 23, 2020, they noticed Brooks’ “legs were completely crossed, knee over knee. He was not bathed and had food residue on his chin, face and neck.”
Brooks did tell the staff member he enjoyed doing school from home. The staff member also visited Brooks on Nov. 23, 2020, his birthday.
“Mom brought him outside again completely covered in blankets,” the staff member wrote. “I noticed a strong odor and his teeth were covered in build-up.”
During the virtual sessions — where his attendance was spotty sometimes — there were times he would not turn his camera on. Attendance at school was sometimes hit or miss as well, school staff members noted.
One medical staff member said they did not see Brooks several times. Sometimes there were excuses or other times Waldron just canceled appointments. “He was all virtual and at the onset there was difficulty in technical issues or mom would have some excuse to cancel the session,” the staff member wrote.
They noted Brooks was always in his wheelchair with the tray desk on him “and it would be an angle that (they could) not see more than (Brooks’) shoulders on up.” From October to December 2020, Brooks would have his sessions in the front of the house near a door and open to the kitchen and living room where “many things would be going on with coming and goings of his sister, Anthony (Waldron) or the animals before he moved the sessions to his bedroom.”
“He did not look like the same kid from months prior and I did discuss with (someone else) on several occasions where she had indicated that CPS had been called and they had been in touch with her about him relaying our concerns to them,” the staff member said. “Usually (Lisa) had canceled sessions around these time frames it seemed and I was hoping that CPS was physically looking at him to see what I saw.”
A doctor told investigators that during his first and only visit with Brooks, an order was made for a swallow evaluation and Brooks weighed 114 pounds.
“My office was never made aware that Jordan was losing weight or developing bedsores,” the doctor told investigators. “If at any time I had been made aware that Jordan was undergoing dramatic weight loss or had bedsores that exposed bone, muscle or an implant, I would have had him seen immediately or taken to an E.R.”
Several school staff members also noted that Brooks often said that he loved his mom, and Waldron loved him. Brooks always cared about others and “was a delightful young man with a great sense of humor,” one staff member wrote about their first meeting together.
“Jordan wanted to stop coming to summer school, but he was afraid that his (teaching assistant) … would be fired from summer school. Jordan would put other people’s needs above his own,” they said. “He would often say he loves his mom, and she loves him, too.”
“Jordan loved coming to school and joking with all of his teachers,” another staff member wrote. “We loved him as well and let him know we were there for him if he needed us.”
