OSWEGO COUNTY — While the Oswego County Department of Social Services was noted for its strength in “gathering case-related information to make safety, risk, and determination decisions” in Child Protective Services cases, the state Office of Children and Family Services said documenting that information is where the county DSS needs some work, according to the state OCFS review of the county’s CPS, Preventive Services and Foster Care records.
The results of the state’s review were released and issued to the county on March 2.
Oswego County DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord said “if it’s one thing that (DSS has) laser focus on, it’s safety and risk.”
The state’s 2021 Program Quality Review noted that the county did a good job of gathering case-related information — achieving an 85% score for CPS, a 75% score for preventative protective services and an 89% score for foster care services. Decision-making among CPS for safety (78%), risk (88%) and determination (98%) were also noted as strengths or spots recommended for “corrective action.”
Strengths are 85% or higher, while recommended areas for corrective action are 75-84%. Anything below 74% requires corrective action.
However, the timeliness of CPS checks were not timely in 17 of the 26 CPS cases that were reviewed by the state. All of those CPS investigations were closed between May 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2021.
“Of the twenty-six investigations, sixteen were open longer than 60 days,” the review states. “The average number of days open was 98.”
In five of those investigations, OCFS “identified significant gaps in casework that would cause concern for the children.”
But still, “documenting all safety factors in the determination safety assessment” was an area where the county DSS needed improvement, according to the state.
“Documenting the history checks, documenting safety factors, how we do that in our case records — that’s where the shortcomings come,” Alvord told The Palladium-Times last week. “Some people are better at it than others in terms of documentation. But they’re all good about being out there in the field and really digging in, and ensuring safety.”
When it came to the history of gathering case-related information, Oswego County had a 49% grade. Only nine of the 26 reviewed cases did the DSS review State Central Register records “pertaining to all prior reports involving members of the family.”
And in 16 of 26 cases, all prior CPS records, including “legally sealed unfounded reports,” were reviewed within the first five business days.
But in 24 of the 26 cases, there was enough sufficient information gathered to “assess safety for all children in (the) report and household at the time of the approved Determination Safety Assessment.”
In 21 of 24 potential cases, “needed services” were offered by DSS “prior to (the) closure of (the) investigation.”
Alvord said, in hindsight, “paying more attention to schools” could have helped situations like Jordan Brooks, who died in May 2021 after alleged neglect from his parents, Lisa and Anthony Waldron, who were arrested March 16.
“Paying more attention to why this had not gotten done, those were things that I totally take responsibility for,” she said. “And it stops with me. Fifty-five hundred investigations, it’s pretty clear I’m not seeing all of that.”
Also when it comes to documenting, Alvord told The Palladium-Times since there were four investigators within the three investigations involving Brooks prior to his death, that also stems from vacancies within DSS.
Alvord said there are some funded positions the department has not been able to fill.
“We’ve got too many cases. We take shortcuts on how quick we’re going to be able to get into the state electronic case record, and how much time we have to document all of that,” Alvord said. “I do think we did the very best we could under the circumstances of so many supports being depleted in our community.”
In preventative services with the cases, only 67% — eight of the 12 reviewed cases — met the standard for frequency of visits between the caseworker and children “to address issues pertaining to safety, permanency, and well-being of the child” and the standard of “quality” for the visits between the caseworker and children.
Most of the grades within preventative services were required for corrective action. The only “strengths” noted were efforts to provide and arrange for appropriate services based on providing appropriate services, and assessing needs of the mother in the situation. Another strength was assessing “education, physical and dental health needs of the child.”
When assessing fathers’ needs, those grades required corrective action.
“We did interview the stepfather (Anthony Waldron) in each one of the investigations (relating to Brooks), but he was not engaging or (didn’t feel) responsible, I think, for Jordan’s care,” Alvord said. “Certainly it was concerning that there could’ve been a support there for mom. … People had confidence in (Lisa’s) ability to care for Jordan. … It is not unusual for stepdads or boyfriends to want to engage with child protective (services).”
Even though the investigation completed by the state was not done in response to the death of Brooks, Alvord told The Palladium-Times she is open to an independent investigation of the department, as called by a couple county legislators.
It was announced Wednesday that the Oswego County Legislature will have a special meeting Friday at 2 p.m. with three resolutions.
One is an authorization of an independent investigation into a child fatality with the OCFS Child Fatality Report SY-21-020. The second is an authorization agreement with someone to-be-named concerning an investigation into child fatality trends.
There is also a resolution authorizing a budgetary modification for the Department of Social Services Child Fatality Consulting and Investigations.
“Frankly, they already did (an independent investigation). (The) New York State Office of Children and Family Services,” Alvord said. “This (report) was not in response to the fatality. This is done periodically. … But if it’s one thing I want, it’s transparency. Absolutely I want transparency.”
