SANDY CREEK — State Police on Thursday released more details from their investigation of the death of Charles W. Rothenburg, 29, of Sandy Creek, which led to the arrest of Alva G. Parsons, 62, of Sandy Creek.
Parsons, of 5863 State Route 11, Sandy Creek, has been charged with murder in the second degree, a class A felony.
On Monday, the New York State Police in Pulaski received a check the welfare complaint for Rothenburg. On Wednesday, following information received during the search, Rothenburg’s body was located deceased in the residence at 5863 State Route 11 in the town of Sandy Creek, State Police said in a press release.
According to the release, investigators have determined that Rothenburg and his girlfriend were living in a camping trailer on the property next to Parsons’ residence. On Monday, Alva Parsons was in a verbal dispute with Rothenburg inside Parsons’ residence and following the dispute, Parsons shot Rothenburg with a pistol, the release stated.
A weapon has been recovered by the State Police Forensic Identification Unit.
State Police are also aware of a social media posting identifying a witness in the shooting.
If anyone has any information regarding the homicide investigation, they are asked to contact State Police at 315-366-6000.
