RICHLAND — The New York State Police along with the New York State Park Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that was taken from the Selkirk Shores State Park in Richland on Tuesday.The truck, which is a state parks and recreational maintenance vehicle, was taken from a building at Selkirk. The stolen vehicle is a grey 2016 Ram 1500 single cab pickup truck with a cap on the back. The license plate of the stolen pickup truck is NY 16-1799.For those with information regarding the stolen truck, they are asked to contact State Police at the Troop D headquarters at 315-366-6000.
