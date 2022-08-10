Richland stolen truck

RICHLAND — The New York State Police along with the New York State Park Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that was taken from the Selkirk Shores State Park in Richland on Tuesday.

The truck, which is a state parks and recreational maintenance vehicle, was taken from a building at Selkirk.

