OSWEGO — Oswego Health announced that it recently received a pair of NY Transformation grants totaling $9.6 million to support primary care expansion and technology upgrades.
Oswego Health said $9 million would be spent on primary care expansion while $600,000 would go toward improving clinical communication workflow with technology that would directly connect staff with needed information while delivering patient care. Chief Executive Officer Michael Backus praised Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature for supporting needed transformation in health care in New York.
“This money comes at a great time strategically as Oswego Health looks to expand services to better serve the needs of our community and support our nursing care teams technologically,” Backus said.
The $600,000 grant will be used to roll out an industry-leading platform for clinical communication and workflow throughout Oswego Hospital, Lakeview Center for Mental health and Wellness, and Seneca Hill Manor. The clinical communication technology will optimize patient and staff safety, Oswego Health said, and is proven to allow staff to obtain a more complete picture of a patient’s situation more quickly.
Oswego Health did not say how it would spend the $9 million grant, but noted that it currently has six primary care locations and employs 17 primary care providers throughout the county.
Before it applied for the grant, Oswego Health conducted a community needs survey to analyze the community’s need for health care services. Nearly 80% of respondents reported traveling outside the county for health care services.
The survey also found that a significant percentage of adults don’t have at least one person who they think of as their doctor or health care provider. This is especially relevant, Oswego Health said, because access to regular primary care is crucial to obtaining preventative health care and avoiding unnecessary visits to the emergency room.
Oswego Health employs more than 1,200 people with an annual payroll of more than $75 million.
