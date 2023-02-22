OSWEGO  — Oswego Health announced that it recently received a pair of NY Transformation grants totaling $9.6 million to support primary care expansion and technology upgrades.

Oswego Health said $9 million would be spent on primary care expansion while $600,000 would go toward improving clinical communication workflow with technology that would directly connect staff with needed information while delivering patient care. Chief Executive Officer Michael Backus praised Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature for supporting needed transformation in health care in New York.

