Phoenix is a historic canal community on the Oswego River. Officials said the village’s $4.5 million grant from the NY Forward program will focus on the canal waterfront district by reinvesting in the buildings and re-creating the thriving canal community that once existed along the Oswego Canal at Lock 1.
PHOENIX — The village of Phoenix will receive $4.5 million through the first round of the NY Forward program to help revitalize its downtown area, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
The $100 million program builds on the momentum of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), adopting the same “plan-then-act” strategy to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.
As part of the program’s first round, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the 10 economic development regions in the state to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns. The villages of Moravia and Hamilton were the other two central New York recipients. Each will receive $2.25 million.
Hochul called New York’s downtowns the “heart and soul of our communities” and said the money would provide the villages vital resources to help them flourish.
“This funding will revitalize these villages back to what the bustling areas they once were by making communities more walkable, creating new housing opportunities, and attracting businesses,” she said.
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said the funding for Phoenix would benefit the business, recreation and tourism sectors.
“The unique charm of the village paired with its canal access and vibrant history make it an ideal location for this program,” he said. “I look forward to seeing this economic development initiative in action.”
NY Forward serves smaller communities with historic character that distinguishes them from the larger, more urban central business districts typically funded through DRI. NY Forward communities are walkable, less dense areas that serve the immediate local community.
Like the DRI, each NY Forward community will develop a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize its downtown through a slate of readily implementable projects. Projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that elevate specific cultural, historical qualities that enhance the feeling of small-town charm.
Phoenix is a canal community centered around Lock 1 of the Oswego Canal on the Oswego River. The village’s waterfront district will be the focus of the NY Forward funding.
Hochul said Phoenix would aim to enhance the economic, residential and recreational opportunities available in its canal waterfront district and throughout the village by reinvesting in the buildings and re-creating the thriving canal community that once existed along the Oswego Canal at Lock 1. The new and expanded businesses, affordable housing stock and waterfront setting will attract people from around the country to the village’s distinctive canal-centered environment, she said.
Phoenix Mayor Caleb Sweet said the village is ripe with potential and stands ready to finish its transformation into a vibrant canal community.
“We look forward to creating a strategic plan that will attract new businesses, expand housing opportunities, increase employment rates and enhance tourism and recreational opportunities in the village,” he said.
