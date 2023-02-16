Village of Phoenix

Phoenix is a historic canal community on the Oswego River. Officials said the village’s $4.5 million grant from the NY Forward program will focus on the canal waterfront district by reinvesting in the buildings and re-creating the thriving canal community that once existed along the Oswego Canal at Lock 1.

 Ken Sturtz photo

PHOENIX — The village of Phoenix will receive $4.5 million through the first round of the NY Forward program to help revitalize its downtown area, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

The $100 million program builds on the momentum of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), adopting the same “plan-then-act” strategy to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York’s smaller and rural communities.

