OSWEGO COUNTY — State and local officials met recently to discuss concerns regarding a fire in a silo at the Attis ethanol plant in Volney.
County officials met with the state departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC), and fire officials from the Volney Volunteer Fire Department and Fulton Fire Department to discuss methods to mitigate the slow burn, which has been smoldering in a silo on the Attis site for several months.
As a result of the discussion, and out of an abundance of caution for the residents living in the area, the DEC has installed air monitors in the vicinity of the site.
Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said, “At this time, to ensure the safety of the community and our first responders, we will continue to monitor the silo and if the data provided by the DEC determines the air quality is harmful to the community, fire officials will move forward in making the appropriate request(s) for assistance to mitigate this concern properly and safely.”
DEC officials indicated on Friday that initial data shows readings of particulates from the site well below standards. The DEC will continue to monitor and evaluate the air quality and provide the data to county officials.
The Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office has been working with the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation and the Fulton Fire Department on the issue following concerns voiced by Volney and Fulton residents over an odor coming from the site.
County officials have made numerous attempts to contact Attis company officials, but have been unable to reach them.
Volney Fire Chief Bruce Ingersoll noted the department is grateful to the county for its assistance and requested that the DEC be the lead agency for continued air monitoring. Ingersoll said the fire department will continue to actively monitor the situation at the plant and will coordinate with the county fire coordinator and the DEC if conditions change.
