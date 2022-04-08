School officials say steps have been taken to remediate audit discrepancies
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District did not accurately calculate the financial conversion of unused benefits into payments for employees — in some instances high profile — leaving the district, a recent audit from the Office of the State Comptroller found.
In their report, released Friday, officials from the office of Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli indicated they reviewed the cases of 10 employees from July 2019 to the end of March 2021. Five of those 10 received separation payments totaling $38,477 that were inconsistent with labor agreements signed by labor unions representing district employees and OCSD, resulting in individuals receiving an excess in separation payments or amounts below the thresholds authorized by collective bargaining agreements (CBA) or individual employee contracts.
An example described in the report indicates that a teaching assistant had a credit of $18,087 to be used toward future health insurance coverage and also received a $2,908 separation payment. The teaching assistant, the report states, did not meet the requirements agreed upon bargaining entities and the employer to receive these benefits.
Former Superintendent Dean Goewey, who retired in 2020, is also cited in the report. According to the audit, Goewey received a separation benefit that was $18,680 higher than what was stated in his employment contract.
In a Friday interview with The Palladium-Times current OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said the district is working on addressing the concerns raised by the audit.
“Once the concerns, which were listed in the report, were brought to the district’s attention we immediately began to resolve them,” he said. “In fact many of the concerns were resolved prior to the completion of the audit. A corrective action plan will be submitted to the State Comptroller’s Office after Board of Education approval within (90 days after the report was issued).”
Separation benefits aren’t always received in the way of a payment. In their report, the Comptroller’s office uses an example of a school employee who has unused leave time and their contract allows for that accrual to count toward future health insurance payments.
The comptroller’s audit found that the district did not establish adequate separation payments or benefits procedures, which should dictate that OCSD deals with these payments or benefits in accordance with CBAs or individual employment contracts.
“Adequate supporting documentation can include accrual balance reports and employee contracts, and it should be attached to payment and benefit calculations,” the report states. “To help ensure calculations are accurate, school district officials should independently review and approve them before disbursing payments to officers and employees.”
During the almost two-year audit period, OCSD had four CBAs and five employment contracts that stipulated how separation payments were to be dealt with.
The district’s way of handling separation benefits and payments went through the personnel department, where employees confirmed the individual’s accrued unused leave balances and wage rates. For retired employees who qualified for eligibility according to CBAs and contracts, the department would also calculate the value of unused sick leave to be applied toward the cost of future health insurance coverage, the report states. All of these factors are then factored in
when the district’s payroll clerk calculates each individual’s separation payment.
In the audit report, OCSD’s Executive Director for Business and Finance Nancy Squairs told the Office of the State Comptroller she checked the mathematical accuracy of payment calculations for each eligible employee before payments were made. Squairs acknowledged, however, that she did not review the calculations to ensure they matched the eligibility criteria in each employee’s applicable CBA or employment contract.
During the audit period, the district had 112 employees who either retired from or left, 32 of whom received separation benefits totaling $640,090. The comptroller’s office examined the payments and benefits totaling $458,914 for the 10-out-of-32 employees under review.
“We found that the District generally conformed to the applicable CBA and/or employment contract for five of the 10 employees that we reviewed,” the report states. “However, we identified separation payments or benefits made to the remaining five employees that were inconsistent with language in their applicable CBA or employment contract.”
The featured table (top of story) illustrates the exceeding, or in some cases lesser, amounts received in separation payments:
In the case of the aforementioned teaching assistant, the employee retired in 2020 after 19 years of employment and received a cumulative value of $20,995 in separation payments and/or benefits.
Squairs told the Office of the State Comptroller that the applicable CBA did not contain language to allow teaching assistants who had less than 20 years of service at the time of retirement to apply accumulated unused sick leave toward the cost of future health insurance coverage or to receive direct payments for unused sick leave.
She also told auditors she believes the language allowing these benefits was mistakenly omitted from the CBA, and that the district was basing separation benefits and/or payments for this teaching assistant on a previous CBA that expired in June 2016.
In the case of Goewey, auditors noted he received a separation payment of $18,680 more than he should have. Upon his retirement in Aug. 31, 2020, he was eligible to receive a separation payment totaling $280,650 to be paid over five years through annual installments to his 403(b) retirement plan, the report says.
The district calculated Goewey was eligible to receive $17,088 on top of that for 23 vacation days, which he accrued at the beginning of the school year. Auditors found discrepancies with this figure, noting the former superintendent worked only for two months during the 2020-21 school year.
“We calculated that Goewey was entitled to be paid only for 3.84 days of vacation leave, instead of the 23 days he received at the beginning of that school year,” the report states. “Consequently, the former Superintendent’s calculated separation payment was $14,225 more than it should have been.”
The 23 days vacation were awarded to Goewey at the beginning of the school year, per his contract, but only remained valid if the superintendent worked for the entirety of the school calendar year, auditors found upon reviewing Goewey’s contract. Instead, because Goewey worked only for two months during the 2020-21 school year, auditors calculated that the former superintendent was entitled to be paid only for 3.84 days of vacation leave.
Additionally, Goewey received six days of personal leave on July 1, 2020. The superintendent at the time was set to receive $4,455 based on these calculations.
“While the former Superintendent’s employment contract stated that unused personal days will be added to sick leave accumulations as of July 1 of the following school year, we found that the contract was silent with respect to whether unused personal days could be paid out upon separating from service,” according to auditors.
Recommendations:
In response to their findings, auditors suggest the district should ensure further separation payments and benefits to measure up to the stipulations drawn out by CBAs and individual contracts. The report also indicated the board should consult with legal counsel regarding the underpayments made to the two teachers and a school counselor, and the exceeding disbursements made to the teaching assistant and Goewey.
The district, according to the report, should also establish “written procedures for calculating separation payments and benefits” and “review language in current CBAs and employment contracts, and consult with the Board and legal counsel, to help ensure that these documents clearly define separation benefits to be provided to district officials and employees.”
District response:
In a joint letter penned to the Office of the State Comptroller, Calvin and OCSD Board of Education President Heather DelConte indicated the district has already reached out to legal counsel regarding separation underpayments “and will continue to rectify this issue.”
Based on the district inspection of current CBAs, Calvin and DelConte concluded that there is no “monetary amount that needs to be recovered from the retired teaching assistant.”
In former Superintendent Goewey’s case, the district, Calvin and DelConte said, agrees Goewey’s contract payout was incorrectly calculated. In order to correct the matter, the district will be reducing future payments to the 403(b) retirement account by $14,225.
“Prior to the release of the auditor’s report, the district had already developed a form to document all separation payments, including calculations which are approved by both (Squairs and) the district’s Executive Director of Secondary Education and Personnel (Heidi Sweeney),” Calvin and DelConte said regarding future payouts and separation benefits.
