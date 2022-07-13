OSWEGO COUNTY — A two-year audit from the Office of the State Comptroller released in early July revealed Oswego County’s Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation failed to internally audit and approve payments totaling $6.4 million.
The audit’s findings deal with the way the Center for Instruction Technology and Innovation (CiTi BOCES) makes payments. Under state law, CiTi BOCES is meant to delegate procedural auditing of payments before they are made to a “coordinator of business administration.” After reviewing 1,790 payments dating back to July 2020, the Office of State Comptroller (OSC) Thomas DiNapoli found that 1,393 of said claims, or 78 percent, totaling $6.4 million were paid prior to the BOCES claims auditor’s approval.
It is unclear what types of disbursements OSC reviewed, but the audit report indicates the “claims we (OSC) reviewed were supported and for appropriate BOCES purposes.” BOCES, the audit shows, paid vendors for various goods and services and made employee expenditure reimbursements through automatic clearing house and other electronic payments.
Although the audit found no inaccurate payments or misappropriations of funds, OSC noted that not auditing payments prior to disbursement places CiTi BOCES at “a higher risk of inaccurate or improper payments occurring.”
In their audit, OSC reported that CiTi BOCES’ coordinator of business administration said the organization typically holds checks in a safe until they are approved by a claims auditor, a statement at odds with OSC’s findings. After OSC auditors shared their findings with the business coordinator, the coordinator said CiTi BOCES changed that procedure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as staff members were working remotely, leading to checks and payments being mailed prior to being vetted by the claims auditor.
CiTi BOCES officials did not respond to requests for comment.
“Although business office staff returned to working regularly in the office in March 2021, the business coordinator told us they continued to release payments prior to the claims audit until late August 2021,” the audit states. “The business coordinator was not aware that checks continued to be released prior to claims audit until we inquired during our audit.”
Auditors noted in their report the BOCES Board of Education, comprised of nine members, could have adopted a resolution to authorize payments without the need to conduct a claims audit for matters such as public utility services, postage freight, or express charges.
The BOCES Board corrected this in November of last year, updating its policy on the role of a claims auditor to allow these types of claims to be paid prior to an official claims auditor review, according to a letter submitted to OSC by BOCES Board President John Shelmidine and BOCES District Superintendent Christopher Todd on June 2.
“Oswego County BOCES agrees with the findings in the audit report. However, it is worth explaining that prior to the onset of COVID-19 shutdowns, processes noted in the recommendation from OSC were fully implemented,” Shelmidine and Todd wrote. “The advent of COVID-19 and closing of schools gave rise to a process of releasing payments prior to internal claims due to unique challenges of staff working remotely.”
During this time, Shelmidine and Todd said, business office staff reported to the office only to print checks and prepare packets for BOCES’ claims auditor.
“In deference to the audit’s findings, however, the regular practice of audit prior to payment could have been more carefully adjusted during that time and should have been reinstated in a timely fashion when staff were able to return more regularly to the office,” Shelmidine and Todd said.
Shelmidine and Todd’s letter indicates regular practice was resumed in October of last year.
“BOCES appreciates the comptroller’s efforts to review functions and offer recommendations for procedural improvement,” Shelmidine and Todd concluded. “This audit report is viewed as a helpful tool in maintaining a high level of accountability to our stakeholders. We appreciate the opportunity to work with OSC to continuously improve our financial practices.”
BOCES is a board of cooperative educational services, lending assistance through shared educational programs to all nine school districts in Oswego County.
