OSWEGO — A report by a state watchdog found that the death of a man incarcerated at the Oswego County jail was the result of the “shockingly substandard” care he received while in the custody of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald D. Hallenbeck, 55, was serving a 10-month sentence at the jail for a probation violation beginning on Jan. 21, 2020.

