OSWEGO — A report by a state watchdog found that the death of a man incarcerated at the Oswego County jail was the result of the “shockingly substandard” care he received while in the custody of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald D. Hallenbeck, 55, was serving a 10-month sentence at the jail for a probation violation beginning on Jan. 21, 2020.
He died on Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse while still in the custody of the sheriff’s office. A report issued by the state Commission of Correction in 2021 said he died due to complications of diabetes mellitus with pneumonia.
The commission’s report said that Hallenbeck’s medical care during his incarceration “was deficient and absent and in sum was a preventable death had competent and timely medical care been provided to him.”
Hallenbeck’s widow brought a wrongful-death lawsuit against the county last year, alleging that it was negligent and failed to provide proper medical care.
In addition to the county, the lawsuit also names Dr. Michael S. Nupuf, the jail physician at the time; Julia L. Demm, a registered nurse; Jail Administrator Michael Benjamin; Sheriff Don Hilton; and Undersheriff John Toomey.
Janet Izzo, a Syracuse-based lawyer representing Hallenbeck’s family, said that a lawsuit had been commenced, but that discovery and investigation hadn’t begun yet.
“We’re in the beginning of it,” she said, declining to comment further.
Even though it occurred in 2020, Hallenbeck’s death in the county’s custody has not been previously reported in the media. It appears the county never publicly announced his death, although it’s not clear why.
Reached on Monday, Hilton declined to comment on the matter.
“There’s really not much I can give you because of the pending litigation,” he said.
Hallenbeck had been at the county jail for about 30 days before being admitted to the hospital in critical condition. He had a medical history that included atrial fibrillation, diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure and controlled congestive heart failure, according to the state report. He took a variety of medications daily.
The commission’s report said that the jail’s medical staff failed to recognize a life-threatening illness, obtain appropriate cardiac consultation and transfer Hallenbeck to a higher level of care for signs of progressive multisystem and respiratory deterioration. They also failed to request a chest X-ray, an EKG, laboratory and other testing.
During a roughly monthlong period when the jail’s physician was out of the country, Hallenbeck was not seen by any other medical provider at the jail despite having multiple medical issues, the report found.
The report also said the staff failed to order monitoring of a medically fragile adult, account for a finding of an altered mental status and severe weakness with an associated 70-pound weigh gain. Medical staff at the jail failed to immediately hospitalize the acutely ill Hallenbeck, the report said, constituting “an act of patient abandonment.”
