OSWEGO — The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees has given retired SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley the honorary title of president emeritus.
After serving as interim president from 1995-1997, Stanley was appointed the 10th president of SUNY Oswego in 1997. She retired in December 2021, before serving as interim chancellor for SUNY over the past year.
Before becoming president, she taught and earned tenure in the School of Business and served as the vice president for academic affairs and provost, making her service to the institution span over 44 years.
“President Stanley's legacy is ingrained in the tapestry of SUNY Oswego,” SUNY Oswego Officer in Charge Mary C. Toale said. “It is evident on campus, in the region, state and at the national level. It is also reflected in her strategic and thoughtful leadership as well as in her profound commitment to the power of education to transform lives.
“She led the university with passion and purpose, and her insight and vision laid a foundation for SUNY Oswego and future generations of Lakers to thrive well into the future. Recognition of President Stanley’s steadfast commitment to higher education as president emeritus is a befitting honor. We are proud to call President Stanley President Emeritus of SUNY Oswego.”
James McMahon, SUNY Oswego College Council chair, added, “President Stanley has been an extraordinary and truly transformational leader for SUNY Oswego and its extended community. Her leadership has influenced and uplifted many sectors beyond education including economic, political and social. Receiving the distinction of president emeritus from the State University of New York Board of Trustees is a deserving capstone to her exceptional career and visionary, dynamic and highly impactful service to public higher education.”
