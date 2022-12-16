Deborah Stanley

Deborah Stanley (middle)

OSWEGO — The State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees has given retired SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley the honorary title of president emeritus. 

After serving as interim president from 1995-1997, Stanley was appointed the 10th president of SUNY Oswego in 1997. She retired in December 2021, before serving as interim chancellor for SUNY over the past year.

