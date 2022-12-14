OSWEGO — Staff from the Office of the New York State Comptroller conducted an audit of the Oswego County clerk and treasurer’s court and trust records. The audit covered 2019-2022 and resulted in a four-page report making minor suggestions.
County officials are responsible for safeguarding court and trust funds in their care.
Certain assets may be provided to the court and then given to the county treasurer for safekeeping. Common examples are surplus money from foreclosures and contract disputes resulting from a mechanic’s lien. The actions are recorded in the clerk’s office when payments are deposited.
In certain circumstances, money from estates is also entrusted to the treasurer for safekeeping by order of the Surrogate’s Court.
“We found the records maintained by the Treasurer were generally up to date and complete,” the audit said. “We also found the Treasurer established adequate procedures, maintained appropriate records, and properly reported the condition of court and trust funds to the State Comptroller as prescribed by statute.”
Auditors did identify funds that improperly remained in the treasurer’s custody that should have been turned over to the comptroller as abandoned property. Unclaimed funds from two actions totaling $20,050 had not been turned over. The treasurer’s office corrected the oversight.
Auditors also found that the county clerk was not maintaining appropriate court and trust fund records. The clerk is required to maintain a record of all money and securities paid, transferred, or deposited, or ordered to be paid, transferred, or deposited into a court.
Although the clerk’s office maintains all court orders for each individual action that was handled, a court and trust register of the money ordered to be paid into a court was not maintained.
As a result, the clerk was unable to readily identify assets ordered to be paid into a court. In addition, the records could not be used to verify that all court-ordered deposits had been properly received and deposited by the treasurer.
“The Deputy County Clerk told us that the County Clerk’s office does not receive money from court and trust actions, and court and trust money is received directly by the Treasurer,” the audit said. “However, having the County Clerk maintain a register of all money ordered to be paid into a court helps to provide a check and balance to ensure all court and trust funds are received, accounted for and properly reported.”
Auditors also reviewed the Surrogate Court’s records and found that the court clerk did not maintain appropriate court and trust fund records. The court clerk is responsible for keeping a court and trust fund register.
The court clerk maintained all court orders in her office but did not make entries into a surrogate’s register to record the money ordered to be paid to the court.
That risks the court clerk not being able to identify all assets ordered to be paid into a court, the audit said. Also, her records could not be used to verify that all court-ordered deposits had been properly received and deposited by the treasurer.
The audit recommended that the treasurer that all money deemed abandoned be paid to the state comptroller in a timely fashion, that the county clerk ensures a court and trust fund register is maintained and that the court clerk enter all court and trust fund actions in the surrogate’s register.
County Treasurer Kevin Gardner said it had been more than 15 years since an audit was done of court and trust records and that the state auditors had been helpful.
"It was a welcomed audit, honestly," he said. “After the audit was done, there was no money missing and that’s always a great thing.”
The issues the state identified amounted to clerical changes that the treasurer’s office needed to be more stringent on and was already being implemented, he said.
County Clerk Terry Wilbur said the clerk’s office doesn’t do many of the transactions that auditors examined and that he and his deputies were unfamiliar with the procedure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.