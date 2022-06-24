OSWEGO — The Child Protection Advisory Council is preparing for its next steps: hearing directly from caseworkers within the Oswego County Department of Social Services.
At CPAC’s Thursday meeting, potential questions were thrown around by members of the council. DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord noted that they are looking for “open-ended questions” for the discussion, which will be conducted by another member of CPAC.
The discussion will happen in mid July.
Tanya VanOrnum, who is a counselor at the Sandy Creek Central School District, will lead the discussion. Alvord said VanOrnum is “skilled” and “her reputation precedes herself, at least with our staff.”
“We’re looking for our service folks to be able to express what is working, what’s not working. It’s that old, ‘Stop, start, continue,’” Alvord said. “What would we want to stop? What would we want to start? What would we want to continue with? I think that is an easy way as not to get too structured.”
While the discussion between VanOrnum and caseworkers will be closed to the public, there are members of CPAC as well as the Oswego County Legislature that will be there to listen. Alvord is anticipating a good number of caseworkers to participate, hoping for 25 to 30 caseworkers.
CPAC will try to limit non-caseworkers to five from the recruitment task force and three to five county legislators. CPAC Vice Chairperson Liz brought up a concern about how many caseworkers would “feel comfortable opening up” with legislators present.
“Many of (the caseworkers) were willing to come to the full legislative meeting and speak there in the fall,” DSS Deputy Commissioner Marti Babcock said.
“I don’t think they’re going to hold back because of it being either CPAC or legislators,” Alvord added. “I do know they understand our legislators are the ones ultimately making the decision and how the process works.”
Possible questions that were brought up during Thursday’s meeting focused on the caseworkers, such as figuring our the most “exciting part” or the most “satisfying” part about being a caseworker, while also honing in on aspects of the job caseworkers “wish (they) could change.”
CPAC member Dr. Dennis Mullaney brought up questions about caseworkers feeling safe or valued while doing “daily duties.”
“And then the other thing I’d like to ask, ‘Are you considering changing careers or leaving?’ … I think that would be important information for the legislature. … We’ve got a problem here,” Mullaney said. “What’s the future? Are we just going to have this continuous turnover? How are we going to make these people feel safe? We’ve got to make them feel valued.”
Babcock mentioned that one county legislator recently shadowed a caseworker, and the legislator “is very hopeful that more legislators would come and shadow (the) caseworkers.”
With the recent turnover at DSS, the legislator also said “he’s interested in knowing what it is that people need to stay and do the best job they can.”
“I don’t think he realized how much our caseworkers do in the field. So far he’s been with just one caseworker that’s doing preventive services. (He’s) scheduled to come in and do a shadow of a child protective services (caseworker). He’s just very supportive,” Babcock said. “The one caseworker that he shadowed told him that she felt we needed to find a way to make caseworkers want to stay.”
And it’s retention that is one concern, Alvord said.
“If it was a cultural issue where a majority of our caseworkers did not feel supported by their supervisors or there was issues within our culture, I would say absolutely we would need to have that protected time for just the caseworkers,” she said. “But that’s not what I’m hearing. It’s not what I’m seeing. It’s more of a systems piece and certainly a retention piece.”
“Things are not going to improve unless we stop the turnover,” Mullaney said.
