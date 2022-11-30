Oswego County 911

The Oswego County 911 center is struggling with staffing, and overtime costs continue to increase.

 Photo provided

Oswego County 911, which is struggling to fill open positions amid a tight labor market that has sent salaries climbing, has again been forced to increase its overtime budget this year to meet staffing demands at its emergency dispatch center.

County legislators on the Public Safety Committee approved a request on Monday to move an additional $20,000 to the overtime budget line for 911 from the salaries and wages budget line.

