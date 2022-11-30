Oswego County 911, which is struggling to fill open positions amid a tight labor market that has sent salaries climbing, has again been forced to increase its overtime budget this year to meet staffing demands at its emergency dispatch center.
County legislators on the Public Safety Committee approved a request on Monday to move an additional $20,000 to the overtime budget line for 911 from the salaries and wages budget line.
Overtime costs, which were budgeted at $40,000, will now be $80,000 this year if the full legislature approves the change. Kevin Pooley, director of the Emergency Communications Department, said the move was necessary to maintain staffing coverage in the 911 center through the end of the year.
Even with three new hires that are completing training, the 911 center has five full-time and two part-time dispatcher positions open.
Hiring challenges aren’t unique to Oswego County’s 911 center. Pooley said the directors of other 911 centers around the state have reported similar hiring struggles.
Historically low unemployment and a competitive job market have caused similar problems in a variety of industries, from education and food service to trucking and law enforcement.
While the county saw fewer people taking the exam to be 911 dispatchers in recent years it wasn’t cause for concern; they were still able to hire qualified people.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, however, hiring became more difficult, Pooley said. Now just about everyone who takes the exam and passes is likely to be hired, he said, unless they really don’t seem like a good fit for the job. Last year, 16 people signed up for the exam, but only 10 showed up. Seven people passed and five were hired. There were seven openings to fill, but two of the people who were offered jobs were no longer interested.
The county’s 911 center operates with a relatively small staff to begin with. When fully staffed there are 32 dispatchers; eight office staff are also trained to answer emergency calls in a pinch.
The reasons the county is struggling to fill the openings are many. For one thing, 911 dispatchers have traditionally not gotten the same kind of attention as other first responders.
“A lot of people don’t think about 911,” Pooley said. “They think of the police and firefighters and paramedics that show up at their door, but they don’t think about the whole process it takes to get them there.”
Dispatchers have also historically been paid less than other first responders and were not officially recognized as first responders in New York state.
When the positions were created around the country decades ago they were often classified as clerical workers, something Pooley said doesn’t reflect their role today.
That changed last year when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that includes 911 dispatchers among other first responders, something the New York State 911 Coordinators Association had pushed for.
Pooley said the proposed budget for next year includes a reclassification of 911 dispatchers from telecommunicators to senior telecommunicators, which will mean a 3% contractual pay raise and another 3% raise on top of that. He said he hoped the pay increases would help attract more people to the job.
Even so, Oswego County dispatchers — who make $18.67 an hour to start —are still paid significantly less than their counterparts in other counties.
Pooley surveyed 911 dispatcher salaries in 22 counties in the state and found Oswego County came in 18th.
The county pays its dispatchers substantially less than Onondaga, Madison, Cayuga, Jefferson and Lewis counties, he said.
The challenges of hiring 911 dispatchers involve more than just money.
It takes a special type of person to do the job, Pooley said, which can entail much more than simply answering calls and then dispatching and coordinating emergency resources.
During a 12-hour shift, a dispatcher might be talking with someone who just got into a car crash, is having a heart attack, or who needs help delivering a baby.
“Even though they’re on the phone, they can be talking to somebody that is inside of a burning building trying to help them get out and they may or may not make it out,” Pooley said. “All of that brings its own challenges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.