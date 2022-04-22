OSWEGO — The 16th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County fundraising event will be held on Sunday, April 24, from 1-4 p.m.
The event, which raises funds for childhood cancer research, will be face-to-face this year for the first time since 2019. It will be held at the Best Western Plus Oswego Hotel and Conference Center.
Members of the community participate in multiple ways, including shaving their heads, forming fundraising teams and participating in fundraisers. There are currently 37 shavees and 11 fundraising teams, which are lower numbers than in past years, according to Volunteer Event Coordinator Dan Witmer.
“We didn’t really get the turnout that I was hoping for,” Witmer said. “I was thinking we’d get numbers back, after not having a live event for two years.”
There are more fundraising participants this year than shavees. Fundraising participants still raise money for the cause without pledging to shave their heads. Barbers also donate their time to the event. At the time of publication, there has been $31,640 raised out of a $75,000 goal.
“The more people we have collecting money and collecting donations, the better,” Witmer said.
Fundraising teams for this year include the Fulton Police Benevolent Association, Laker Lacrosse Alumni, Bearded Brethren and SUNY Oswego Men’s Lacrosse 2022.
“I want to tip my hat to Fulton Police Chief Craig Westbrook. He is the team captain of the Fulton PBA fundraising team and they have raised over $10,000,” Witmer said. “They’ve been tremendous supporters and tremendous fundraisers.”
The cause is one that Westbrook has been personally impacted by, as his daughter was diagnosed with leukemia a few years ago.
“He and his entire department continue to support our event, so that’s fantastic,” Witmer said.
Witmer has been involved in the event since its start in 2007. He shaves his head every year, and some years he’s even shaved twice for other events.
“To have watched people come together and shave heads for the cause in solidarity with kids who are sick, it’s very emotional,” Witmer said.
There will be raffle items and silent auction items at the event, including jewelry, a generator, hockey jerseys, a table-top grill and gift certificates from various local businesses.
St. Baldrick’s is still seeking shavees and fundraising teams. Those who are interested in participating can register at the event, or register ahead of time online at www.stbaldricks.org. The website account is open through the summer, so donations can still be made online after the event.
