Fulton roadwork

A construction worker rakes dirt this week on the west side of Interstate 481 in Fulton. The repaving project began on April 10 and is expected to last through the summer.

 Randy Pellis photo

FUTON —  Fulton’s section of State Route 481 is heavily trafficked, strained by heavy trucks, and built on a sub-soil that has never been conducive to building a road that lasts or can withstand the heavy loads that stress it every day.

Nevertheless, Fulton is committed to maintaining that vital road, and now with $1.96 million from New York State, the 481 construction project is underway. The first phase began April 10.

