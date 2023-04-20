FUTON — Fulton’s section of State Route 481 is heavily trafficked, strained by heavy trucks, and built on a sub-soil that has never been conducive to building a road that lasts or can withstand the heavy loads that stress it every day.
Nevertheless, Fulton is committed to maintaining that vital road, and now with $1.96 million from New York State, the 481 construction project is underway. The first phase began April 10.
Work began on the south end of the project, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.
“This will involve curbing and new ingress and egress construction, which pertains to entrances and exits of properties,” Michaels said. “We will continue working on the east side of the road from Pierce Drive to Seneca Street and then come back down the west side of 481.”
During this time, workers will also be repairing manholes and catch basins that need to be brought to grade, she said. These ingress/egress activities are scheduled to last into June.
“At that point we will begin preparations for the milling and paving portion of the project,” which will mostly be done at night, she said. “This will be beneficial for all parties due to the congestion of businesses that operate on 481.”
These portions of this project will be completed by the end of the summer, she said.
“As with all projects of this nature, we have to consider the potential for delays based on weather,” she said.
Officials are working on additional design elements with C&S Companies, which will be finalized in the near future, Michaels said.
The project runs south from Pathfinder Bank, just north of Fay Street, to Par-K Enterprises (Chrysler Jeep) by the city’s southern border. Work on the road appears to have been planned to keep access to the businesses along the present work section open, and it appears that at times, drivers are having no serious problems navigating the lane reductions and cones shifting drivers along the road as they go. Nonetheless, there are some frustrations among some businesses on the route.
“It’s a pain. It’s bad,” said Joe Muscarella, a mechanic with Mavis Tire. “Customers can’t get in and out, trying to leave, especially around 4 o’clock, it’s ridiculous. I’ve sat here for 15 minutes trying to get out to go home, because it’s so backed up.”
James Reid, assistant manager of Mavis Tire, said the construction hasn’t cut into Mavis’ business. “Not too bad anyway,” he said.
But Glen DiMaggio of JD Motors said he is not happy with the project’s effect on his nearby Pierce Drive location, and he said he wishes the state would do some repairs on Pierce Drive.
“It’s severely impacting me,” he said. “I’d really like to see something get done, especially those potholes (on Pierce Drive). Every time I turn onto my street, bing, bong, bing. They’ve got to do something about this. It’s definitely affecting the business.
“When you turn onto Pierce Drive, you hit these potholes, you could swim in ’em. The ducks land in ’em. I had to shoo the ducks away the other day.”
