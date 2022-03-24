OSWEGO — Catholic Charities of Oswego County will usher in the Easter season with a fun-filled family event.
The Spring Family Fun Festival will be held April 2 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Community and Family Resource Center, located at 808 W. Broadway in Fulton. Admission is free.
The event will include games, snacks and giveaways, along with special attention to World Autism Awareness Day.
“We’ll be decorating eggs and doing games of coordination and skill, games like an egg toss and egg carry, although they will be plastic eggs,” said Susan Mayer, supervisor of the Community and Family Resource Center. “Everything will be Easter-egg themed.”
Mayer said there will also be something for the families to take home.
“We’ll be giving the families an activity basket,” Mayer said. “The baskets will have fun things to play with for the outdoors in the spring, things like bubbles, jump ropes and Frisbees for the kids to enjoy with their families.”
Mayer said the purpose of these activities is to increase and strengthen “family connectedness.”
She also noted the event happens to fall on the same day as World Autism Awareness Day, which they are excited about.
“Since we do have parents of children with special needs, we thought it would be a good idea to include some information regarding autism through our parent coordinator, Brooke Foster,” Mayer said. “Brooke is going to be giving a short presentation and have some informational materials along with some sensory materials we’ll be putting in the take-home baskets.”
Mayer said Catholic Charities started the Community and Family Resource Center in August 2021. It takes the organization’s parent and child programs and puts them under one umbrella with CYO recreation, the food pantry, and Community Services Department. Their task is to hold a quarterly parent and child event.
“So we will definitely be doing another event next quarter,” Mayer said. “I think April is a great time. It’s springtime and sports activities would be great, although I hope we don’t cut into baseball season just yet.”
Mayer said Catholic Charities has a website people can log onto for more information at ccoswego.com or anyone can call 315-598-3980 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details can also be found on the Catholic Charities of Oswego County Facebook page.
