r is accused of paying a drug-addicted woman for sex multiple times and improperly using a police records management system to leverage sexual relationships with other women.
Scott L. Smith, 42, was issued a suspension notice on Feb. 16 and resigned several days later, Police Chief Phil Cady confirmed Friday.
A special prosecutor is now reviewing the case.
According to records viewed by The Palladium-Times, after learning of misconduct allegations against Smith last March, the Oswego Police Department launched an investigation that stretched for nearly a year. Investigators interviewed witnesses, audited records management systems and tracked Smith’s vehicle with a GPS device, identifying three victims.
The Palladium-Times does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse.
A report compiled by investigators says that they found Smith’s actions followed a clear pattern when trying to gain sex from women.
“This pattern involves identifying the women who S. Smith believes are vulnerable and need monetary assistance,” the report said. “S. Smith then provides this assistance and then makes attempts to turn the relationship into a sexual one.”
In March 2022, Sgt. Bryan Thompson was assigned to investigate allegations of misconduct that were raised during a grand larceny investigation. A woman told an Oswego police officer she had been in a relationship with an officer, later identified from a photo as Smith.
According to a report, she told investigators Smith had previously arrested her and within days began texting her. She received money from Smith via Cashapp in exchange for pictures and videos he used to “take care of himself.” She said Smith also paid her for sex and that she had 30 to 50 sexual encounters with him.
During several interviews, the woman told investigators she believed Smith took advantage of the fact that she was an addict and needed money for drugs.
She also said he was texting her very frequently, to the point of being a “stalker.”
“(She) expressed that she was afraid that Smith would harm her if it came out that she had disclosed the information she had,” the report said.
The woman declined to provide a deposition and asked to have a couple of days to decide if she wanted to cooperate further.
After Thompson’s interview with the woman, he and Investigator James Ladue were assigned to handle the criminal investigation into Smith’s actions.
Throughout their investigation, Thompson and Ladue made dozens of phone calls and visits to the woman to follow up and get her cooperation. She ultimately declined to cooperate and began avoiding investigators.
According to their report, an audit later found Smith had used a police records management system to access information on the woman multiple times despite having no cases connected to her and no obvious legitimate reason for doing so.
Ladue prepared search warrants for Cashapp records and to place a GPS unit on Smith’s personal pickup truck. County Court Judge Armen Nazarian signed the warrants in November.
A review of GPS data in late 2022 showed Smith visited a residence at a trailer park on Middle Road in Scriba multiple times. Investigators learned the woman who lived there had a felony conviction and a history of drug use, which led them to suspect Smith might be engaging in similar behavior as he was with the woman he was paying for sex.
That woman told investigators she knew Smith and he had been pushing to have a more intimate relationship. They first met when he approached her about a missing purse. Investigators later discovered Smith intentionally submitted a false police report to hide the fact that he located her missing purse, apparently to use it as an attempt to start a relationship.
In February, investigators received records of Cashapp transactions linked to Smith’s account. Thompson said in a report that the transactions and attached comments showed Smith had paid one woman for sex and tried to solicit sex for money from at least one other woman.
Smith was issued a notice of discipline that included 10 administrative charges. He was interviewed on Feb. 16 and submitted a statement with Garrity attached. (Under the Supreme Court case Garrity v. New Jersey, government employees can’t refuse to answer work-related questions, but their statements can’t be used in criminal prosecutions.) He was advised the city was moving to fire him and have him decertified as a police officer with the state.
Smith has not been charged with any crimes. His lawyer did not return a phone message Friday.
In a Feb. 24 letter to Oswego County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody, Cady said that the investigation had been preliminarily completed but warned there were “several hurdles” to bringing criminal charges.
The original victim in the case refused to provide a deposition and was uncooperative. She was also still communicating with Smith and asking for money after she first spoke with investigators, Cady said. And while the evidence pointed to paying for sex and suspicious access of department records management systems, Cady said there was “no definitive cooperation from witnesses including Smith.”
Cady’s letter closes by asking Moody to review the file and “render an opinion on what, if any, criminal charges your office will support as we move forward.”
The case has since been reassigned to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office. The special prosecutor was appointed by the administrative judge of the 5th Judicial District, which includes Oswego County.
Onondaga County First Chief Assistant District Attorney Joseph Coolican confirmed that the DA’s office was appointed as a special prosecutor in an Oswego Police Department ongoing investigation on May 9, but declined to comment further.
“I’m not at liberty to talk about pending confidential investigations at this point,” he said.
In response to questions about a special prosecutor being appointed, Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes said his office had complied with its legal obligations to disclose all relevant reports and statements about Smith to the courts and defense attorneys.
“Since the Onondaga County DA’s Office has been appointed as a special prosecutor, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further,” Oakes said.
Cady said on Friday that he had asked for a special prosecutor in the case.
“I just think we’re a fairly small community; everyone is intertwined,” he said. “Better to have an outside prosecutor’s office take a full look at the case.”
Cady said he wanted the community to know that the police department holds its officers to a higher standard and that the allegations were thoroughly investigated. He said the investigation took nearly a year because of the need to obtain warrants and the difficulty of contacting victims.
“This type of behavior is not tolerated, and obviously it was investigated fully and properly,” he said. “It’s just not going to float with me personally and it’s not going to float with the department.”
Mayor Billy Barlow said he was made aware of the investigation last fall and that, given the evidence uncovered, Smith would have been fired if he hadn’t resigned.
“He picked the easier choice, which was helpful and helps the department move forward,” he said.
Barlow said he had waited to go ahead with disciplinary action until the allegations were concretely proven. If the city had moved forward without enough evidence, it might not have been able to fire Smith, he said.
“And then they feel empowered because they know you can’t fire them,” Barlow said. “I think the case is pretty strong from my perspective, but you never know how these things go.”
