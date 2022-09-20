FULTON — The second annual Fulton Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial.
The free event is presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee and will offer live music, food and various activities to the community. There will be over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items, according to Special Events Committee member and Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron.
Attendees will also have multiple choices for food options, as anticipated food vendors include Theo Petros Food Truck, Shannon’s Hot Dogs, Wolf Pizza, FioJos, CNY Shaved Ice and more.
“There will be things like coffee, cider doughnuts, fried dough, mac and cheese, brisket sliders, cornbread, waffles, smoothies, pulled pork, pizza,” Waldron said. “And I’m sure the Greek place will have gyros and falafel, so there’s a lot of different food options to pick from.”
There will also be a chicken meal available through Fricken Chicken consisting of half a chicken, salt potatoes, beans and a roll. Pre-sale dinner tickets are available for purchase at the Fulton Youth Soccer League concession stand on certain dates and times, which can be found on the Fulton Special Events Committee Facebook page.
Danny G, Max Scialdone and After 6 will be performing music of various genres throughout the festival, and students from the Off Broadway Dance Center and Belle Royale Dance Academy will be performing as well.
Children coming to the Fall Festival will have their pick of activities, such as pony rides, bounce houses, face painting, cornhole and more. Master Pryor’s Taekwondo, G&G Animals, a bubble man and a magician will be there for entertainment, and stilt walkers and the Special Events Committee dinosaurs will be making appearances as well.
A balloon walk, mobile axe chucking unit and putt-putt golf course are among new attractions this year. Also new is a free shuttle service offered to the community, with shuttle points at Towpath Towers, Pathfinder Court, Oak Street Apartments and Fulton Mill Apartments.
“That was something that was really important to one of our members, Mr. David Phares, was finding a way for people, not just senior citizens, but those that don’t have transportation to get them to Fall Fest and back,” Waldron said. ‘’He teamed with Oswego County Opportunities and set up a shuttle service that will be running throughout the day.”
The Fulton Fall Festival has multiple sponsors this year. The Special Events Committee is now considered a nonprofit, so it is able to fundraise and receive sponsorships, according to Waldron. The committee also received other donations from numerous local businesses for the Fall Fest, and members of the general public and other businesses can also make donations at any time to help make future events possible.
Waldron said that this year’s Fall Festival is bigger than the one held last year, with more vendors, food options and activities. He said that the committee is expecting a good turnout, as they’ve seen growing attendance for each of their events, attracting members of surrounding communities as well as people from as far away as Geneva and Watertown.
“We’re projecting that we had about 9,000 people at Big Truck Day,” Waldron said. “I think, weather permitting, if we get a nice sunny cool day that a lot of people are going to come out just like they did last year to enjoy this.”
Waldron hopes that members of the community will come out for the Fulton Fall Festival to take advantage of all of the activities and fun being offered right in their own community.
“We have a great community, we’ve got a great city and they should come out and enjoy where they live,” Waldron said. “We’re trying our best to bring people together to provide a sense of community and that only works if the people show up. …We want them to come out and enjoy where they live and be proud of where they live.”
