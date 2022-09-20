Fulton Fall Festival 2021

Sawyer and Wyatt Salvador pose for a photo at Vant Farms’ display of pumpkins and other fresh produce at the 2021 Fulton Fall Festival. The 2022 Fulton Fall Festival is set for. 8.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — The second annual Fulton Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Lake Neatahwanta behind the Fulton War Memorial.

The free event is presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee and will offer live music, food and various activities to the community. There will be over 100 vendors selling a wide variety of items, according to Special Events Committee member and Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron. 

