FULTON — The Fulton Special Events Committee is hosting the second annual Community Market along Lake Neatahwanta on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will offer various unique items for sale from over 50 anticipated vendors, as well as entertainment and food. There will be a wide variety of vendors, ranging from artisans to antique dealers to crafters.
“It’s a good day of entertainment as well as getting some shopping done in that area with some good food,” Special Events Committee member Marissa Hanlon said.
The Special Events Committee formed early last year and has held multiple other popular events, including Big Truck Day and the Fall Festival. The committee formed with the goal of bringing more fun events to Fulton, according to Hanlon.
“There’s a group of us, and we started back in January 2021 and our goal was just to bring events to our city so that we didn’t have to travel outside of our city to go have entertainment,” Hanlon said. “We were finding that a lot of us were spending our money outside of the city and we wanted to invest it in local entertainment and activities. So we just started thinking of ideas for what would draw crowds, what the patrons of Fulton would want and be interested in.”
This year’s event has more to offer, with more vendors, entertainment and food options. Hanlon said that there was a good turnout at last year’s event, with hundreds of people in attendance. The committee learned from last year and increased marketing of the event while working to ensure that this year’s market would be bigger and better, according to Hanlon.
“Last year with the Community Market, it wasn’t as large. We didn’t have as many vendors signed up as we do this year,” Hanlon said. “I don’t know if people knew about it as well as they do this year, but we would anticipate, I’m sure, thousands of people showing up to this one.”
The Community Market also falls on the same day as the start of the Fulton Farmers’ Market and the citywide garage sales. Hanlon hopes that these three events will attract visitors and community members alike.
“We’re hoping that this just gets people, like Fultonians, out and in the community between those three events as well as bringing people from outside our community,” Hanlon said.
Vendors that will be on hand for the Community Market include Beaded Designs by Beth, Boss Bear Laser Creation, The Giving Owl, and more. There will be a wide assortment of items available for purchase, such as handmade jewelry, key chains, bookmarks, beaded ornaments, handcrafted wood items, clothing, stained glass, laser engraved signs and soy candles.
For entertainment, Max Scialdone will be performing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Between 7 Arches will perform from 1-2 p.m.
Food options include Shannon’s Hot Dogs, The Twisted Grill, Theo Petros Food Truck and others. Students from G. Ray Bodley High School will also be selling snacks and popcorn, and Fulton Youth Soccer will have a concession fundraiser.
