Mental health awareness

The speakers at a press event hosted by Oswego Health on Mental Health Awareness Month gather for a group picture as the event ended. In back from left are Tricia Peter-Clark, president and CEO, ConnextCare; Tyler Ahart, Oswego County Suicide Coaltion; William J. Barlow Jr., mayor of Oswego; Mike Backus, president and CEO, Oswego Health; Ryan Lanigan, principal, Oswego High School; and Nate Emmons, city of Fulton’s deputy director of economic development. In front are Melanie Smith, licensed mental health counselor and clinical supervisor, Child Advocacy Center; Erica Cerchia, State Sen. John Mannion’s office; Vinny Lobdell, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator, Oswego County Department of Health; Jamie Leszczynski, SVP of communications and chief brand officer, Oswego Health; Brittney Jerred, Assemblyman Will Barclay’s office; and Lynn Braun, director of counseling services at SUNY Oswego.

 Mike Perkins photo

OSWEGO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and community leaders gathered Monday to share their stories.

On a rainy day under a tent in its parking lot, Oswego Health hosted an event to kick off the month.

