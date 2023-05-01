OSWEGO — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and community leaders gathered Monday to share their stories.
On a rainy day under a tent in its parking lot, Oswego Health hosted an event to kick off the month.
The event started with Oswego Health Senior Vice President of Communications Jamie Leszczynski and entrepreneur and philanthropist Vinny Lobdell talking about family members’ deaths by suicide and the importance of recognizing those in crisis.
“Today I stand before you representing the thousands of families who have a loved one that struggled with mental health,” Leszczynski said. “My brother lost his battle and took his own life at the age of 16. His name was Ryan.”
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for 15-24-year-olds nationally.
“As a family, we were oblivious to the warning signs,” Leszczynski said. “Struggling with mental illness was not on our radar. Ryan’s story, unfortunately, is not unique.”
“I share Ryan’s story in the hopes it will help someone else,” Leszczynski said. “Maybe it will reduce the stigma and more people will come forward and talk about mental health.”
Over 5 million Americans live with some kind of mental health issue.
Lobdell was on hand to discuss his brother’s struggle and to address the $1 million donation the Lobdell family recently gave to Oswego Health’s Center for Mental Health and Wellness at Lakeview.
“This past November, my family donated $1 million to Oswego Health in the hope of giving people better access to the kind of care we wish my brother had,” Lobdell said. “When I was 13 years old, my older brother Rusty was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Despite the fact that 1 in 5 Americans live with a mental illness, proper care was impossible to find in our small town. Less than a year after his diagnosis, Rusty died by suicide. He was just 19 years old.”
Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed every May in the U.S. since 1949. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among children aged 10-14. It’s estimated that 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14 and the number goes up to 75% by age 24.
“You may have heard me share my brother’s story in a series of PSAs on the radio,” Lobdell said, “to encourage people to start a conversation about mental health and let them know they’re not alone.”
Oswego Health treated about 60,000 people in Oswego County last year. About 164 people a day received a service of some kind from Oswego Health. The center in Oswego has adult inpatient and outpatient treatment services, adult and child care at itsr clinic in Fulton and school based clinics in Oswego, Fulton and Hannibal.
“Addressing mental health, suicide, and overdose was identified as priorities in our Oswego County community health assesment,” said Diane Oldenburg Sr., public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “Several programs are scheduled through May including “Talk saves Lives” and “More than Sad.”
The Oswego County Health Department will also offer school based initiatives to help students deal with mental health concerns.
“We have programs that address vaping, which students often tell us is their way to deal with stress,” Oldenburg said.
Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan discussed the importance of supporting students, which will lead to lesser feelings of sadness and hopelessness that can lead to suicide.
“Our goal is to continue to raise awareness for our staff around research and treatments, and make sure our students are aware of those resources and how to best access them when they need them,” Lanigan said.
Oswego High School will host a “community conversation around mental health” on May 17. There will be a resource fair starting at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
As the event wrapped up, Leszczynski shared another story about her brother and the importance of reaching out and recognizing the struggles people are facing. As the speakers gathered for a group photo, someone in the crowd pointed out that the sun came out and was shining.
