SNAX, Graham Barney

Graham Barney, owner of SNAX, poses in front of a display of uniquely flavored chips at the business. SNAX, which offers rare snacks, candy, and soda, opens Friday at 167 W. First St. in Oswego.

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — As Graham Barney gave a tour of SNAX, a new shop that sells rare snacks, candy and soda, a reporter asked for a recommendation.

Barney thought for a moment, pointed to the calamari squid flavored potato chips from China and then laughed at the squeamish look on his guest’s face. For the less adventurous, he said, the Lay’s potato chips that taste like Kobe beef are popular.

