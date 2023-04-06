OSWEGO — As Graham Barney gave a tour of SNAX, a new shop that sells rare snacks, candy and soda, a reporter asked for a recommendation.
Barney thought for a moment, pointed to the calamari squid flavored potato chips from China and then laughed at the squeamish look on his guest’s face. For the less adventurous, he said, the Lay’s potato chips that taste like Kobe beef are popular.
SNAX, located at 167 W. First St., in Oswego, will have its grand opening Friday from noon to 10 p.m. The shop’s hours will be noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
While it may seem like an oddity, foreign snack shops have grown in popularity in recent years, Barney said, popping up in larger cities. Several exist in Syracuse, including at Destiny USA.
They specialize in selling items such as chips, cookies, candy and soda that are produced in other countries and generally aren’t easily purchased in the United States. They often reflect the unique tastes of the country they’re made in and can come in flavors unfamiliar to Americans.
Barney, 26, grew up in Oswego and said he’s always had a sweet tooth. When he first walked into a foreign snack shop, he was stunned by the variety.
“I was blown away by just the amount of flavors of name brand snacks,” he said. “They have all kinds of different flavors in other countries.”
He enjoys a white peach flavored Fanta soda from China and Sun Chips made in South Korea that taste like garlic baguettes. He’s especially fond of Twix Pods from Australia that consist of a wafer-like bowl with all the toppings of a Twix on the inside.
Barney said that in the past he’s hopped around from job to job. He’s worked at a hardware store, a body piercing studio and even worked as a water operator in Scriba. But none of it really clicked for him.
“Wherever I would go and work I wasn’t really happy,” he said. “I had no real goals or horizon that I was going toward in life.”
Barney said he was looking for something he could do that he enjoyed and could share with others. That’s when he got the idea of opening a rare snack shop.
“I just wanted to bring something new to the table,” he said.
Most of the items Barney stocks in his shop aren’t available in the U.S. market and have to be imported from the country where they’re produced, which drives the price up considerably. Bags of chips, for example, retail for about $8 and sodas start at $4.
Many of the products are regularly produced but others are specialty items with limited production runs or are only made at certain times of the year (think holiday-themed Oreos, limited edition M&Ms or pumpkin spice anything).
Barney’s shop is a United Nations of snacks and candy including things like black truffle chips from Thailand, butterscotch and pistachio Snickers from India, and passion fruit Mountain Dew from New Zealand. There are Oreos in every flavor imaginable and even a soda from Japan that when opened drops a marble into it that makes the drink fizz.
Barney plans to keep his part-time job as a jewelry welder, but said he believes the appeal of unique and hard-to-find food items will sustain his business.
“I think it’s a broad appeal,” he said. “But it’s going to hit well with college students and kids that are younger.”
