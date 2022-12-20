OSWEGO — A glitch with Oswego County’s payroll delayed transfers to financial institutions by hours, causing many of the county’s 1,000 employees to receive their direct deposit later than usual — in some cases a day later — on the same day lawmakers gave themselves raises.
Several county employees who addressed legislator pay raises during a public hearing on Thursday evening bitterly mentioned the delay in processing the county’s payroll.
While detailing the low pay, high turnover and staffing shortages in the Department of Social Services where she works, Brenda Yerdon said she had still not been paid.
“A lot of our co-workers, their accounts are overdrafted because we didn’t get our pay today,” she said. “I barely have enough gas to get home because I don’t have a savings account, I don’t have extra money. I don’t even bring home $500 a week working for the county.”
While detailing the challenges for employees in Social Services, Jessica Madison, who works as a social welfare examiner, told legislators that her pay had not yet appeared in her account either.
“I am negative $100,” Madison said. “I have three kids at my home.”
But Kevin Gardner, who has served as county treasurer since 2018, said the payroll issue was quickly resolved and he had received just eight complaints.
The county generally pays its workers every two weeks. The treasurer’s office handles about $2 million on paydays, which are Thursdays.
The treasurer’s office has until 5 p.m. on Thursdays to process the payroll. The exact timing of when the treasurer’s office sends the county payroll out varies; sometimes it’s on Wednesday night, while other times it’s sent Thursday morning.
“The treasurer's office posts payroll to financial on or before Thursday every other week and strives to have this process as regular and routine as possible,” Gardner said.
Once the money is transferred, banks and credit unions then process the funds and deposit them into individual accounts.
But the banks initiated a system for processing and transferring payroll, and the treasurer’s office didn’t take one of the steps, Gardner said. That delayed the payroll process last week, he said, though the payroll was still processed by the end of the workday Thursday.
Banks and credit unions have their own internal processes for funds to clear and they vary by financial institution, Gardner said. That can mean that even though a paycheck was deposited on time, it might not show up in an individual’s account until the next day.
“We send money to the banks, then they determine when to download it into the accounts,” he said. “We don’t dictate when the bank puts the money into the user’s account.”
By coincidence, the payroll delay occurred the same day county lawmakers voted at their year-end meeting to give themselves a raise.
The Oswego County Legislature amended Local Law Number 3 of 2021, which was passed in December 2021, and set salaries for the county clerk, treasurer, sheriff and legislators.
Legislator salaries, which increased by 3% last year, were supposed to remain unchanged through 2025. Instead, legislators will get a 6% raise in 2023 to $15,170. That works out to $859 — enough to purchase a new Apple iPhone 14. The chair of the legislature, majority leader and minority leader also received pay bumps.
The payroll delay appears to be a rare occurrence. County Administrator Philip Church, who has served as the county’s chief executive officer since 2007, said he could not remember a similar situation happening previously.
He emphasized that the county did in fact pay its employees on Thursday.
“All the money was transferred to everyone’s banking institutions that day,” Church said. “However long it took the banking institutions to get the money into people’s accounts, we don’t control that.”
