OSWEGO — Bill Reilly and his staff at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego were preparing Friday for a busy Small Business Saturday.
“Typically the store is full from the time we open to the time we close and it’s just a steady stream of customers,” Reilly said.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become a day to celebrate and support the nation’s nearly 32 million independent businesses and all they do for their communities.
Founded in 2010 by American Express and co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday has grown to be an important component of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. A survey commissioned by American Express found that spending among consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday topped an estimated $23 billion in 2021.
After nearly a quarter of a century in business, Reilly has a keen sense of when business will be brisk. He’s expecting business to be up throughout the holiday shopping season this year as people have become more comfortable about being out in public and going to stores following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local historian and author Natalie J. Woodall will be visiting the bookstore at 3 p.m. Saturday and Reilly said the shelves are well stocked with some of the most popular books this season.
He said popular titles this year include Jon Meacham’s new book on Abraham Lincoln, a new work of fiction by George Saunders, and Michelle Obama’s new book. Books by Bono, Bob Dylan, Matthew Perry, and Steve Martin have been popular. Preorders for Louise Penny’s new book, which comes out next week, have flooded in. Cookbooks also fly off the shelves this time of year, Reilly said.
At Murdock’s Bicycles & Sports, owner Greg Mills was also anticipating foot traffic Saturday, even though the sale of bikes tends to dip somewhat in the winter months.
Mills said that this time of year they sell a lot of winter gear, such as snowshoes and hiking boots. Fat bikes — mountain bikes with extra wide tires for winter use — have become more popular. And there are still people who purchase regular bikes as gifts.
“We encourage people to make a bike a gift year round,” Mills said. “No one can own too many bikes.”
At Mother Earth Baby and Curious Kidz, owner Lisa Emmons was breathing a sigh of relief that most of her inventory had come in on time and was sitting on shelves. Last year she was placing orders with wholesalers in October and getting items in after the holidays. This year she started ordering over the summer and had received most of the items she needed in time for Saturday.
“This weekend is always a big weekend for us,” she said. “For the most part, we got all of our stuff in within the last couple of weeks so we’re ready.”
Toniebox audio toys are extremely popular this year, Emmons said. So are Bruder trucks and Playmobil toys. Science and STEM-related toys are also popular.
For Small Business Saturday Emmons said that in addition to other specials they were giving away a free gift with each purchase as well as special cloth bags.
At Man in the Moon Candies Amy Lear was preparing for a busy day Saturday. Valentine’s Day is about chocolate truffles and other luxury chocolates and Easter is about chocolate bunnies. But around Christmas people tend to buy a little bit of everything, she said. Handmade candy canes, peanut brittle, and chocolate turtles are popular. People can stop by Man in the Moon Candies to shape their own old-fashioned candy canes.
Lear said she has noticed a big shift in the last 10 years toward people shopping locally on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, something she attributes to the public’s growing awareness of small businesses and their value to the community.
Reilly’s favorite part of Small Business Saturday is that people return to Oswego for family gatherings as adults and often stop by his store to reminisce about childhood trips there.
“It’s really exciting to hear them recount their visit or where they sat during story time and now they’re bringing their kids in,” he said. “It’s just terrific.”
