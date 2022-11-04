OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Friday that the city of Oswego will host several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown business, offer youth activities and “drum up the holiday spirit,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.
The list of events includes the city’s Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration on Nov. 26. That event was announced earlier in the week by the city.
There will be a Holiday Coloring Contest hosted by the Oswego Youth Bureau, which has already been distributed to local students in pre-Kindergarten through sixth grade within the Oswego City School District. Entries are due on Nov. 10, and winners will be announced at the city’s Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 26.
On Nov. 13 from noon to 5 p.m., there will be a Small Business Holiday Open House to “kick off the holiday shopping season” with local businesses, inviting patrons to check out different holiday specials.
The Holiday History Shoppe opens on Nov. 26 when the Downtown Visitor’s Center at 201 W. First St. will be converted into the history shop. The shop will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m., showing local history “featuring local historical societies and several nonprofit organizations.”
The Oswego Youth Bureau, along with the Oswego City Fire Department, will host the Santa Slow Roll on Dec. 2-3 as Santa cruises on a fire truck through Oswego neighborhoods. Santa will visit the east side of Oswego on the evening on Dec. 2 and the west side of the city on the evening of Dec. 3. The slow roll begins at dusk. The Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page will have the route of the event in the morning.
Different participating small businesses will be open until 11 p.m. on Dec. 16 to accommodate late-night shoppers, and on Dec. 18, the Oswego Youth Bureau will host Santa’s Polar Express Train. Similar to the slow roll, Santa will travel the polar express through the city during the day starting at 3 p.m. The route can be found on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page on the day of the event.
If patrons shop at participating downtown small businesses from Dec. 3-11, they will be entered to win a gift basket of local business goodies and gift certificates for the Home for the Holidays Raffle.
“The holiday season is a special time here in the city of Oswego and we have developed a package of events and special initiatives to really focus on bringing more spirit and excitement to our community this year,” Barlow said. “This holiday season will be the first ‘normal’ season following the pandemic, so we hope these programs and events really make a positive impact on restoring the traditional local holiday spirit.”
