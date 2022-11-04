OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Friday that the city of Oswego will host several different events and initiatives throughout the holiday season to encourage local shopping, promote downtown business, offer youth activities and “drum up the holiday spirit,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

The list of events includes the city’s Tree Lighting and Fireworks Celebration on Nov. 26. That event was announced earlier in the week by the city.

Tags

Recommended for you