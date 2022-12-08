OSWEGO – A seafood eatery on the city’s West Side will close its brick-and-mortar location, but continue its mobile food operation.
Skip’s Fish Fry will close its physical location at 42 W. Second St. on Dec. 16, the business announced in a post on its Facebook page. Until then, it will continue to be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays.
“We cannot possibly convey the appreciation we have for all of our customers, families, friends and vendors,” the post said. “Your support, kindness, loyalty and generosity are unmatched and for that, we are eternally grateful.”
Skip’s Fish Fry styled itself as an authentic New England-style fish fry, focusing on freshly sourced seafood. Its offerings include haddock, shrimp and scallops.
Beginning in 2023 the business will be going fully mobile, the post said. It will be traveling to events, doing mobile clambakes and also pop-up fish fries. It already operated its mobile haddock shack at events around central New York.
“This was not an easy decision to make but in the end, it is the right one.”
Skip’s Fish Fry was open for less than five years but developed a loyal following. Other seafood restaurants have also occupied the building at 42 W. Second St. in the past, but have not had long-term staying power.
Owner Shawn Cathcart did not respond to messages.
Cathcart also owns LaGraf’s Pub and Grill on E. 10th St. in Oswego. A former paramedic, he started CNY CPR in 2009. The Baldwinsville-based business provides CPR and first-aid training classes locally and throughout Upstate New York.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.