Patrick Mitchell, the owner of Southern Fare, isn't an artist himself but wanted to find a way to highlight the artistic talents of his staff and other artists working in the restaurant industry. So, he organized an art show featuring the work of local artists, most of whom work at local bars and restaurants.
OSWEGO — When restaurant goers order a drink or savor a meal, they probably don’t give much thought to the talents of the people making the food and drinks or serving them.
That’s part of the reason Patrick Mitchell decided to sponsor an art show featuring local artists working in the restaurant industry.
More than 50 pieces of artwork were on display Thursday evening at the Litatro building in Oswego. Fifteen artists most of whom are employed at bars and restaurants in Oswego – were represented. The works will remain on display through the holidays.
Mitchell, who owns Southern Fare in the Litatro building, said five people from his restaurant submitted pieces, including one of the kitchen staff and several bartenders. The works displayed include acrylics, oil paintings, charcoal sketches and even some Lego and matchbook art.
The idea for an art show highlighting the art of restaurant workers was inspired in part by a previous job Mitchell had at a hotel in Boston.
“One of the things we always did in Boston was a big showcase of local photographers submitting pictures they took of the city around holiday time,” he said. “We would frame them and put them throughout the hotel.”
Mitchell knew a few of his employees at Southern Fare had artistic talent. Bartenders Seth Miller and Emily Clarke, for example, studied art at SUNY Oswego and are local artists. Mitchell began displaying some of their art in his restaurant but said he wanted to do more.
“We were lucky enough to get some great talent in the restaurant, not only what they do in the restaurant but what they do as artists,” he said. “I was trying to figure out a way to celebrate their talent, the talent most patrons don’t realize these people have.”
When Mitchell suggested the idea of an art show, Miller and Clarke agreed to help organize the event and contribute some of their pieces.
Mitchell, who has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15, said he’s known many artists who have worked at bars and restaurants to support themselves. In some cases, they’ve used their jobs as a springboard careers as professional artists.
But when they began organizing the show and soliciting pieces, even Mitchell was surprised at how many of the people in his own restaurant moonlight as artists.
“Half of them I didn’t know and I didn’t realize they were artists,” he said. “I was shocked at some of the talent that I had no idea was there.”
All of the works are for sale. All of the proceeds will go to the artists. Mitchell said he hopes the event helps spotlight the talent of his employees and others who work in the restaurant industry.
“We’re looking to celebrate what they’ve done and showcase what they’ve done,” he said. “They’re awesome bartenders and servers and cooks and whatnot, but when patrons come in, they don’t realize the other talent that these guys have.”
