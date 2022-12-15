Patrick Mitchell of Southern Fare

Patrick Mitchell, the owner of Southern Fare, isn't an artist himself but wanted to find a way to highlight the artistic talents of his staff and other artists working in the restaurant industry. So, he organized an art show featuring the work of local artists, most of whom work at local bars and restaurants. 

 Ken Sturtz photo

OSWEGO — When restaurant goers order a drink or savor a meal, they probably don’t give much thought to the talents of the people making the food and drinks or serving them.

That’s part of the reason Patrick Mitchell decided to sponsor an art show featuring local artists working in the restaurant industry.

