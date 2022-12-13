FULTON — The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday — Christmas shopping for families in need.
Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with children in the community and shop for that child’s family.
“This event is always important to the Sheriff’s Office because we love being able to show kids that law enforcement cares about them and wants to make their Christmas special. It’s really a joyful morning for us spending time with these kids, helping them make wishes come true for their families and giving them the holiday they deserve,” Sheriff Don Hilton said.
Investigator Christy Bunce with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said it’s an opportunity to build positive relationships.
“Sometimes when the police show up at the door, it’s not someone’s best day. But this is an opportunity for the police to interact with the community in a really positive way,” Bunce said.
Each child was paired with a Sheriff’s Department officer, corrections officer, police officer, firefighter, paramedic or other volunteer. Several agencies participated in Sunday’s festivities, including state troopers, the Oswego Police Department, the Phoenix Police Department, and more.
This year, each child was given $275 to spend at Walmart.
“They will shop for stuff for their little brothers or sisters,” Sgt. Robert Wells said. “We have to say, ‘Are you getting anything for yourself?’”
After shopping, officers wrapped their gifts while the kids enjoyed lunch donated by Chick Fil A and GJP Pizza.
For five years, this program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with happy memories for children and officers alike. Shop with a Hero began as an initiative in Phoenix Police Department and is supported by Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and United Way of Greater Oswego County.
The Oswego Police Department also helped fund the event through a grant obtained through the First Responders Children Foundation.
