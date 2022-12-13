Shop with a Hero group

Sheriff Don Hilton (far right) poses with members of the Sheriff’s Office and the children they shopped with for the Shop with a Hero event.

 Photo provided

FULTON — The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday — Christmas shopping for families in need. 

Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with children in the community and shop for that child’s family.

