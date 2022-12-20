Barbara and Richard Shineman

Barbara and Richard Shineman together in 2005. Richard Shineman left millions of dollars for the establishment of a charitable foundation to benefit Oswego County. After her husband's death, Barbara Shineman created the foundation and served on its board. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Kathy Fenlon needed a miracle.

It was 2013 and Fenlon, who was then executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, was trying to find funding for a project at the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe, which is operated by the youth bureau.

