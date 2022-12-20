OSWEGO — Kathy Fenlon needed a miracle.
It was 2013 and Fenlon, who was then executive director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, was trying to find funding for a project at the Oswego County Nature Park at Camp Zerbe, which is operated by the youth bureau.
The camp had a rustic 1940s lodge that was boarded up and in poor condition. Fenlon had pieced together $450,000 from state and county grants to restore the historic structure, but she was still short $50,000. She had exhausted all the funding sources she could find when someone suggested she seek help from the newly formed Shineman Foundation.
She applied for and received $50,000 in the foundation’s first-ever round of grants. The lodge has since been restored and is usd by groups regularly and booked most weekends for weddings.
“That Shineman fund made all the difference in the world,” said Fenlon, who is finishing her term as chair of the foundation’s board at year’s end.
A decade after its founding, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has become the dominant philanthropic organization in Oswego County.
The foundation has funded roughly 350 programs and projects with a little over $12 million. It has supported an array of program areas from arts and culture, education and historic preservation, to economic development, the environment and health and human services.
None of it would have been possible if not for Richard and Barbara Shineman.
SUNY Oswego chemistry professor Richard “Dick” Shineman made a bequest of more than $20 million for a foundation that would broadly benefit central New York and specifically Oswego County. Richard Shineman grew up in Canajoharie. His wealth was the result of his father’s Beech-Nut baby food and chewing gum fortune.
Richard Shineman moved to the area in the 1960s to become the first chair of the chemistry department at Oswego. He retired in 1988 but remained active in the community.
His wife, Barbara Palmer Shineman, was also a SUNY Oswego professor, teaching elementary education and starting the college’s former laboratory for teachers in training.
After Richard Shineman died in 2010, Barbara Shineman began the process of setting up a charitable foundation in accordance with her late husband’s wishes.
The foundation began with $25 million, which has since grown to $33 million. The original four-person board met in January 2013.
Casey Raymond is a chemistry professor at SUNY Oswego who is finishing his term as vice chair of the board. He joined the board in the foundation's second year.
“I was thrilled to be involved in the early years of the foundation and to really see the opportunity Barbara and Richard left Oswego County,” he said. “It’s just an amazing situation to work with all the organizations.”
Barbara Shineman was incredibly gracious and offered valuable insight into what her late husband would have wanted the foundation to support, Raymond said.
Originally the foundation supported organizations in the five-county region of central New York with a focus on Oswego County. Over time, however, the board narrowed the foundation’s geographic focus to Oswego County. The foundation also began to examine more deeply how its funding was affecting the community.
“I guess as a scientist one of the things I helped the foundation with was how we look at that impact that our funding was making,” Raymond said.
He said some of the projects with the most impact the foundation has supported include the Oswego Renaissance Association’s beautification efforts and the Fulton Block Builders. He said emergency COVID-19 funding for organizations during the pandemic was also crucial.
Fenlon agreed. She cited the neighborhood revitalization programs the foundation has supported as well as its support of the Children’s Museum of Oswego and the CNY Arts Center in Fulton.
She said the foundation has also made numerous smaller grants that have had a significant impact.
She cited Blessings in a Backpack, a local weekend meal program for children; the Salmon River Arts Center’s expansion of its afterschool classes for children; and the Safe Haven Museum’s new audio-guided tour.
The foundation also began supporting and training local nonprofits through its Nonprofit Education & Training program, which offers seminars and workshops for nonprofit staff and board members seeking tools for professional and organizational development.
As the foundation enters its second decade, it is transitioning. Barbara Shineman is in her 90s and no longer serves on the board. The last of the early board members are cycling off the board and new people are joining.
And the foundation welcomed a new executive director in the fall. Chena Tucker previously worked for SUNY Oswego. In her previous position, she had received some Shineman Foundation grants.
“I knew what they were about and I just felt that would really be a dream job,” Tucker said. “To have resources to help with some of the most critical issues in our community, to be a catalyst for change.”
Fenlon and Raymond said they hope that in the future the foundation will be more proactive now that it has a decade of experience under its belt.
Tucker said one of her priorities was indeed working to make the foundation more proactive in providing resources to local nonprofits, such at the Nonprofit Education & Training program, and to discuss opportunities to collaborate on strategic initiatives to improve Oswego County.
Raymond said that the work the foundation has done over the last decade has been so expansive and so transformative that looking back it’s difficult to appreciate.
“The impact of the foundation is really kind of hard to grasp because it’s been involved in so many different areas of Oswego County,” Raymond said. “And I think that will continue.”
