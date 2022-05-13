Sherriff Central Square

The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying the man, pictured above.

 Photos provided

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a man after he has been reported twice.

Reports came that the man allegedly attempted to lure children by offering $20 to come next his vehicle. Officials said the man has been "partially nude or completely nude" when incidents occurred.

Both incidents occurred at the Roxbury Estates Mobile Park Home near U.S. Route 11 in Central Square.

The man is believed to be driving a 2017 or earlier model of a silver Chevrolet Equinox with New York Excelsior license plates. No plate numbers were provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 315-349-3411.

