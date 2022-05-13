Sheriffs asking for assistance in finding suspect after attempting to lure children May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying the man, pictured above. Photos provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego County Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a man after he has been reported twice.Reports came that the man allegedly attempted to lure children by offering $20 to come next his vehicle. Officials said the man has been "partially nude or completely nude" when incidents occurred.Both incidents occurred at the Roxbury Estates Mobile Park Home near U.S. Route 11 in Central Square. The man is believed to be driving a 2017 or earlier model of a silver Chevrolet Equinox with New York Excelsior license plates. No plate numbers were provided.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 315-349-3411. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you News Now Laker Hall COVID testing site to close today Oswego County to receive $500,000 Brownfield Grant DEC reminds New Yorkers to use caution when outdoor burning when ban ends Murray approved as new GRB High School principal Latest e-Edition May 13, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohn William SaternowNew Outdoor Fitness Court coming to OswegoMeet the Candidate: Timothy Conners running for FCSD Board of EducationBean plant saved thanks to bus driver’s act of kindnessOswego River Hawks to debut this summerSharon Lee FetterleyO’Gorman retires from OFD after 22 years of serviceMurray approved as new GRB High School principalMidway Drive-In opening for new seasonRevved up in Fulton: iRacing bringing the community together Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FOR RENT. 2 Bedroom house. Newly rennovated, new appliances. No Cars FOR SALE:2002 Dodge Neon. 83583 miles runs. Great $1500.00 FIRM. Jobs WE ARE only looking for Professional/consultants who will stand as OSWEGO COUNTYMedia Group, publishers of the Palladium Times, the Valley Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
