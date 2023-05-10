OSWEGO — Nobody likes strip-searching for drugs, weapons and other contraband at the Oswego County jail — neither corrections officers nor inmates.
“It’s a very unpleasant part of the job,” Oswego County Undersheriff John Toomey said.
OSWEGO — Nobody likes strip-searching for drugs, weapons and other contraband at the Oswego County jail — neither corrections officers nor inmates.
“It’s a very unpleasant part of the job,” Oswego County Undersheriff John Toomey said.
But the sheriff’s office wants to spend $162,000 on a piece of technology that will allow it to conduct full-body non-contact inspections on all incoming inmates.
The Oswego County Legislature will decide today whether to approve funding for a full body scanner. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay helped secure a $100,000 grant through the state Dormitory Authority. Sheriff Don Hilton has asked for the remaining $62,000 to be transferred from the county’s unappropriated fund balance. As long as there have been jails, inmates and their jailers have played a cat-and-mouse game over what can and cannot be brought in.
But Toomey said a body scanner would by a far less intrusive way to search for contraband and would be more thorough than a traditional hands-on search. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit jails and prisons particularly hard, he said the ability to do a search while keeping distance between officers and inmates was an added bonus.
“It saves the corrections officers from being right in up close and so personal with them,” he said. “It distances them from us but performs a much more thorough search.”
The scanners use ultra-low doses of radiation to do a 4-second scan on an individual. Older body scanners used stationary X-ray beams and had the individual move, Miragliotta said, but Tek84’s vertical scanning technology allows the individual to remain still, which improves the image quality.
“The difference between us and the others is their imagining is surface rendering,” he said. “So we can image through the body.”
The scanner detects metallic and nonmetallic items concealed under clothing as well as in body cavities, he said. The amount of radiation used on a scan can be adjusted, but on the lowest setting an individual can safely be scanned up to 1,000 times a year.
Toomey said the body scanner would be in the booking area of the jail and be used mainly on inmates, though it could also be used for searching people arrested on drug warrants. It would not be used to scan people visiting the jail.
Toomey said he was hoping to have it delivered and installed in the jail later this year.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.