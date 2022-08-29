Sheriff's Office awards

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office recently held a ceremony to present awards to three staff members. From left are Deputy Emilie Mullin, Deputy of the Year; Corrections Officer Alan France, Corrections Officer of the Year; and Investigator Christy Bunce, Investigator of the Year.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony recently to honor and recognize staff members for outstanding accomplishments in 2021. 

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievements and their dedication to law enforcement.

