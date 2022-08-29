The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office recently held a ceremony to present awards to three staff members. From left are Deputy Emilie Mullin, Deputy of the Year; Corrections Officer Alan France, Corrections Officer of the Year; and Investigator Christy Bunce, Investigator of the Year.
OSWEGO — Members of Oswego County Sheriff’s Office attended a ceremony recently to honor and recognize staff members for outstanding accomplishments in 2021.
Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton recognized three officers for their achievements and their dedication to law enforcement.
“These are exceptional officers and I’m privileged to acknowledge their skills and commitment. These officers are highly skilled, and they have proven again and again that they are the very best in what they do,” Hilton said.
Award recipients included Christy Bunce, a 12-year veteran of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, who received the Investigator of the Year award; Emilie Mullin, Deputy of the Year; and Alan France, Corrections Officer of the Year.
“Corrections work often goes unsung but is fundamentally important to the law enforcement system,” Hilton said.
Officer France has been a corrections officer for the Oswego County Corrections Division since 2015.
Hilton also thanked the family members of the honorees who were in attendance.
“I am grateful to your families for supporting your choice of career. We salute the great work you all do. The public deserves the best services and safety and that’s what the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office provides,” Hilton said.
