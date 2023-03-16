VirTra simulator

Police officers attempt to de-escalate a situation with a suspect during a training exercise using a VirTra simulator. The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is buying a simulator to help train police academy recruits and seasoned deputies alike.

 Photo provided by VirTra

OSWEGO — An officer confronts a distraught father who is holding his baby near the railing of a bridge, threatening to throw the baby over the railing.

“I can help you, but I need you to step away from the bridge for me to be able to help you,” the officer says. 

Recommended for you