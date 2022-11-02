OSWEGO — A graduation ceremony to honor the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office newest recruits will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. at Fulton Alliance Church, 1044 State Route 48, Fulton.

The recruits being recognized spent the last 28 weeks attending Oswego County Regional Police Academy and this culmination of their dedication to law enforcement will be celebrated with their instructors, agencies, families and other guests. 

