Oswego resident Jackie Wallace votes at Elim Grace church on Tuesday. Residents of Oswego County overwhelmingly approved school budgets and other propositions, while installing new board of education members in several districts.

OSWEGO COUNTY — Incumbent candidates lost their reelection bids Tuesday in the Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski school districts.

With all the votes in, and made official by the boards of education of the nine districts of Oswego County Wednesday morning, county residents have made their voices heard.

