OSWEGO COUNTY — Incumbent candidates lost their reelection bids Tuesday in the Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski school districts.
With all the votes in, and made official by the boards of education of the nine districts of Oswego County Wednesday morning, county residents have made their voices heard.
While it was a difficult night for the defeated incumbents, voters in all nine of Oswego County’s school districts approved their 2023-2024 budgets and propositions by comfortable margins.
In the Oswego City School District, seven contenders were running for four spots. The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms, and the fourth-place finisher will serve out the remaining two years of a vacant seat.
Challengers Sean Callen, Julie Chetney, and Kristin Norfleet joined forces to run together for the board of education in Oswego. The three used a group Facebook page and an advertising agency sending out press releases on their behalf to their advantage, as they easily racked up the most votes.
Chetney led the way with 1,448 votes, followed by Callen with 1,358 and Norfleet with 1,284. Incumbent James MacKenzie finished in fourth place with 1,045.
MacKenzie will finish out his current term on the board and be sworn in with the rest of Tuesday’s winners on July 1.
Current board president Lisa Glidden, who was running for re-election, finished in sixth place with 654 votes.
“They (Callen, Chetney and Norfleet) had a very effective campaign,” said Glidden. “As you know, they hired an ad agency, so money well spent.”
Glidden added that name familiarity in a city the size of Oswego might have helped the three newcomers.
“This is Oswego,” Glidden said. “Having last names that are familiar carries a lot of weight.”
It was alluded to in the meet-the-candidate event on May 2 that because the three incumbents, Glidden, MacKenzie and Pam Dowd, were elected during the pandemic in 2020, they may not have connected with the community as much as past board members.
MacKenzie was the only of the three who was out collecting signatures to get on the ballot when the state shut down in March 2020. Many of the current board’s meetings were conducted virtually or socially distanced.
In Fulton, three new contenders joined two incumbents to run for three open spots on the board. Incumbent Brenda Abelgore received the most votes with 395, But the other incumbent, Dave Cordone, finished in last place with 274 votes.
Newcomers Nicolas DeGelorm (341 votes) and Fallon Hutchinson (278) were elected as well. Newcomer Susan Collins just squeaked by Cordone with 275, but couldn’t match DeGelorm’s and Hutchinson’s totals.
New and write-in candidates were also added in Central Square, Hannibal and Pulaski. The election in Pulaski also added three new board members. The fourth, incumbent Travis Rice, received the least amount of votes.
In Mexico, Phoenix and Sandy Creek, incumbent candidates were the only ones on the ballots and they all retook their seats.
Callen, Chetney and Norfleet did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on their victories. A message on their group Facebook page reads, “We did it! Congratulations Oswego!!”
For all the results, see below.
* indicates an incumbent candidate
winning school board candidates in bold
OSWEGO
BUDGET $103,332,823
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (1,346) No ( 617)
2.Bus purchase
Yes (1,361) No (655)
3.Energy performance/saving project
Yes (1,386) No (608)
4.Energy efficiency bond
Yes (1,382) No (612)
5.Capital reserve fund
Yes (1,392) No (695)
6.Bus reserve fund
Yes (1,316) No (666)
7.Public library tax levy
Yes (1,419) No (586)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top four get elected; top three get three-year terms; fourth finishes out a term expiring in 2025)
Julie Chetney (1,448)
Sean Callen (1,358)
Kristin Norfleet (1,284)
James MacKenzie* (1,045)
Pamela Dowd* (912)
Lisa Glidden*(654)
Bill Braun (573)
LIBRARY TRUSTEES
Mercedes Niess (1.512)
Zachary Vickery (1.430)
Karen Swartz (1,472)
FULTON
BUDGET $84,155,000
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (405) No (161)
2.Bus replacement
Yes (411) No (148)
3.Capital improvement project Yes (416) No (140)
4.Capital reserve fund
Yes (423) No (138)
5.Library tax levy
Yes (406) No (162)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top three; three-year terms)
Brenda Abelgore* (395)
Nicolas DeGelorm III (341)
Fallon Hutchinson (278)
Susan Collins (275)
Dave Cordone* (274)
LIBRARY TRUSTEES
Mary Elliot (466)
Meg Farrell (449)
APW
BUDGET $36,958,678
PROPOSITIONS
1 Approve the Budget
Yes (131) No (71)
2. Vehicle purchase
Yes (137) No (68)
3 . LIbrary funding
Yes (129) No (75)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top two get elected; three-year terms)
Shawn Clark* (165)
Write-in candidate (TBA pending candidate’s acceptance) (50)
CENTRAL SQUARE
BUDGET $93,045,211
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (333) No (153)
2.Bus purchase
Yes (344) No (142)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top three; three-year terms)
Kristy Fischmann* (397)
Casey Morey (397)
Steven Patch* (373)
HANNIBAL
BUDGET $38,310,500
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (145) No (50)
2.Vehicle purchase
Yes (144) No (51)
3.Library fund
Yes (144) No (49)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top three; three-year terms)
Gregory Hilton* (136)
Jack Pope* (136)
Dale Young (52)
MEXICO
BUDGET $63,151,500
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (293) No (99)
2.Bus purchase
Yes (292) No (99)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top three; three-year terms)
Susan Teifke* (332)
James Emery* (318)
Darlene Upcraft* (317)
PHOENIX
BUDGET $51,531,140
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (281) No (56)
2.Purchase of buses
Yes (282) No (54)
3.Library tax levy
Yes (272) No (65)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top three; three-year terms)
Wayne Halstead* (293)
Earl Rudy* (284)
Katherin Kehn* (278)
PULASKI
BUDGET $30,495,000
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (369) No (86)
2.Withdrawal from bus reserve to purchase bus
Yes (401) No (54)
3.Library budget
Yes (352) No (102)
SCHOOL BOARD
(Top three; three-year terms)
Chad Farmer (324)
Christine Weisenberger (214)
Robin Warren Phillips (188)
Travis Rice* (116)
SANDY CREEK
BUDGET $26,386,330
PROPOSITIONS
1.Approve the budget
Yes (139) No (24)
2.Libraries tax levy
Yes (112) No (50)
SCHOOL BOARD
(One five-year term)
Heidi Metott* (152)
