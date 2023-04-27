OSWEGO — Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome won’t be headed to state prison for at least a few more weeks.
The pair was supposed to be sentenced in Oswego County Court on Thursday after a jury found them guilty March 8 of 12 counts, including murder, for their part in a botched drug robbery.
But their lawyers asked Judge Karen Brandt Brown to set aside the verdict. She did not rule on the defense motions in court on Thursday but rescheduled sentencing for May 16.
Defendants can make a motion for the court to set aside a jury’s verdict before sentencing if an issue raised on an appeal would require reversal as a matter of law by an appellate court.
Authorities said that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon traveled to Fulton from Syracuse in December 2021 to rob drugs from Russell “Rusty” Bardin. The attempted robbery left Bardin severely wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead. Yerdon is serving 23 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last year. Brown and Newsome have been in the Oswego County jail since they were arrested.
Brown appeared in court with his lawyers, Jean Brown and Shaun Chase, and Newsome appeared with his attorney, Joseph Rodak. During their trial, Brown and Newsome were allowed to appear wearing shirts and ties and without handcuffs. On Thursday, they were back in jail uniforms, handcuffs and leg restraints.
Their lawyers mostly reiterated the arguments they made in their filings when they said that three of the counts Brown and Newsome were convicted on (first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree attempted robbery) should be dismissed as lesser included offenses of the felony murder charges.
They argued that the judge erred by failing to give the jury a circumstantial evidence charge regarding the case and that the prosecutors erred by failing to call Joseph Smith, the victim’s brother, as a witness. They said that the evidence was legally insufficient as a matter of law to convict the defendants and argued that prosecutors had failed to establish a conspiracy existed outside of text messages sent between Yerdon and Brown.
Brown’s lawyers also argued that prosecutors introduced evidence (a statement) that was unlawfully obtained after state police investigators failed to honor Brown’s decision to stop talking to them. And they said that evidence recovered from Brown’s phone (a photo of a handgun) was improper.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody said that Brown kept talking to state police investigators after initially saying he didn’t want to talk anymore. Brown’s consent for investigators to search his phone was unrelated to his right to remain silent, Moody said, and the defense had not raised the phone issue at trial.
He said the existence of a conspiracy could be drawn from all of the circumstances of the case.
“So, I don’t think there’s any reason to reverse any of the decisions that were made at trial,” he said.
Brandt Brown previously denied a defense motion to dismiss the indictment against each of the defendants as well as motions for circumstantial evidence and missing witness charges for the jury. She also previously heard arguments on Brown’s statements to investigators after he was pulled over on a traffic stop and found with cocaine.
Brown and Newsome are facing 25 years to life on the murder convictions and a 25-year maximum sentence on the assault and attempted murder convictions. That means they could face 50 years to life in prison.
