FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education discussed the school district’s 2022 Secondary Assessment Report reviewing exam outcomes, graduation rates and more at its meeting on Tuesday evening.
Numerous staff members of the school district presented the Secondary Assessment Report, including G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Nathan Murray, instructional directors, and department chairs for mathematics, English, social studies and science. The report reviews the outcomes of Regents exams, graduation rates, career pathways and more.
Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner said that outcomes have been impacted by the pandemic, as interrupted school years have posed challenges for students.
“We recognize as we’re going through this data tonight that you’ll see some of what we’re calling the pandemic impact,” Geitner said. “It is not unique to Fulton, certainly trends that we see across our state and across our country. These are not by way of offering excuses for any of our outcomes, but to put into context the challenges that our students faced in learning. We know that we have interrupted school years, and those interruptions were the most significant impact on our most vulnerable learners.”
In 2020 and 2021, New York State students were exempt from Regents exam requirements as long as they intended to take the exam and received credit for the course. In May of this year, New York State issued guidelines for a special appeal when it comes to Regents exams, allowing students who earn a score of 50 to 64 and pass the course to receive Regents credit. The special appeal has been extended through the 2022-2023 school year.
According to the report, 61.4% of 2022 graduates earned a Regents diploma, while 38.6% earned a Regents diploma with advanced designation, advanced designation with honors and/or career and technical education endorsements. It was reported that 93% of students who took the 2022 English Regents exam passed, and 93% of students also passed the 2022 Global History and Geography II Regents.
The United States History and Government Regents exam was canceled for 2022 and 2023 by the New York State Department of Education due to a review finding the exam contained a framework that could potentially compound student trauma in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo. All three mathematics Regents exams offered in 2022 saw over 90% of students with passing grades. Four different science Regents were taken by students in 2022, with 92% passing in Living Environment, 82% in Earth Science, 78% in Chemistry and 95% in Physics.
A total of 163 students participated in the Early College High School experience, one program being an information technology pathway and the other in a health sciences pathway. The programs are offered through a partnership between the school district and Cayuga Community College, offering students the opportunity to graduate with at least 24 college credits by the time they graduate high school.
Sixty percent of graduates elected to enter the workforce in June 2022, and 70 students were enrolled in career and technical education programs at CiTi BOCES this past school year.
Principal Murray discussed the four-year graduation and dropout rates from the past three years for G. Ray Bodley High School. In 2022, 85% of students graduated, while 86% graduated in 2021 and 84% in 2020. He said 62.8% of students with disabilities graduated in 2022, which is down from 70% in 2021, and that 74.4% of economically disadvantaged students graduated in 2022, compared to 77% in 2021 and 74% in 2020. Dropout rates have decreased, with an 8% rate in 2022 compared to 10% in 2021 and 20% in 2020. Murray explained that with the 20% dropout rate in 2020, the rates indicated that a certain number of students dropped out but then decided to return.
Dual enrollment courses were also included in the report. These courses give students the opportunity to complete SUNY general education requirements prior to entering college. There were 316 students enrolled in dual enrollment courses in the 2021-2022 school year, with 314 students passing at least one of the courses. For this school year, there are currently 328 students enrolled in fall semester and full-year classes. Various math, natural science, foreign language, history and English classes are offered as dual enrollment courses.
Action steps by the high school include prioritizing student voices and connecting high school to employment and/or higher education through AP courses, internships and job shadowing, the Career Exploration Center and more.
GRB also plans to continue a direct emphasis on learning through interdisciplinary meetings, performance-based grading, the Essential Learning Outcomes site and the Regents exams no longer being 20% of the final grade for a course.
District action steps include prioritizing social emotional competencies for life readiness, refreshing professional learning community practices, realignment of leadership and support structures, and more.
“What we’ve provided to you tonight is a look at the progress in our secondary students, but it didn’t begin on that first day of high school,” Geitner said. “It began on that first day that those children came to us in pre-K, and by fostering that sense of belonging, creating environments where learning and risk taking is safe and making sure that we’re crystal clear on the purpose of what we’re doing, that really is going to help keep us on this path toward growth and future success.”
The 2022 Secondary Assessment Report can be viewed in its entirety online on the Fulton City School District’s website at www.fultoncsd.org.
Chief of Operations and Finance Dominick Lisi presented the operations and financials update, providing updates on technology, food services, facilities and grounds, business and transportation. The financial summary was also presented, including revenues and expenditures. The school district has collected 24% of its revenues so far this year, compared to 29% at this time last year, and expenditures are in line with past years.
Audit results were also discussed, with auditors requesting two changes to be made. The first change was regarding the transportation forgiveness bill, the school district no longer needing to set aside money to potentially pay back state aid. The other change was adjusting the district’s insurance liability, as there was an unanticipated $2 million decrease in expenses in the 2021-2022 school year. The question was posed whether to split the liability over two years or recognize it all in one year, with the general consensus being dividing it over two years.
The FCSD instructional calendar was also on the agenda, with Superintendent Brian Pulvino requesting the board approve adding an early release day on Nov. 3 prior to the Superintendent’s Conference Day on Nov. 4.
“Obviously, I don’t like to do that,” Pulvino said. “But we need to do some work around safety and security training for the entire staff. That day will focus on expectations and standards so we have consistency across all the schools and what we expect.”
Pulvino said that they would be looking at strategies and best practices and that the district is looking into having a former FBI agent as a keynote speaker who can offer practical strategies on how to maintain safety and security.
The board approved the change to the 2022-2023 instructional calendar, as well as all other agenda items voted on at the meeting.
The next FCSD Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.