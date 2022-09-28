GRB High School

A Secondary Assessment Report was presented on Tuesday to the Fulton City School District Board of Education for students attending G. Ray Bodley High School.

 Photo provided

FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education discussed the school district’s 2022 Secondary Assessment Report reviewing exam outcomes, graduation rates and more at its meeting on Tuesday evening.

Numerous staff members of the school district presented the Secondary Assessment Report, including G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Nathan Murray, instructional directors, and department chairs for mathematics, English, social studies and science. The report reviews the outcomes of Regents exams, graduation rates, career pathways and more.

