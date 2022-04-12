OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department is now offering second booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines at twice-weekly vaccine clinics, which also offer all previously authorized doses for eligible individuals.
The Oswego County Health Department began offering second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its walk-in clinic this week following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State Department of Health.
Second booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for individuals 50 and older, and individuals 12 and older who have certain immunocompromising conditions and are at least four months removed from their first booster shot.
Anyone 18 or older who received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as both a primary series and booster dose is also eligible for a second booster dose with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, regardless of health status, four months after their first booster dose was administered. All second booster doses must be Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at this time.
For more information about booster and second booster doses, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies. Anyone seeking general immunization information, or a COVID-19 vaccine, can contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.
To view a list of upcoming clinics, visit health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines. The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:
Tuesdays, April 12, 19, 26
12:30-3:30 p.m., Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. General childhood and adult immunizations, including available pediatric and adult COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals. Appointments are required. Call 315-349-3547 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesdays, April 13, 20, 27
9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Attendees 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and anyone 18 and older can receive recommended doses of the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments are needed on Wednesdays. Walk-ins are welcome.
At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Facemasks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
