MEXICO — Law enforcement organizations are joining public officials for the second annual Fishing 4 the Fallen event today.
The event honors the lives of fallen police officers and provides their families with a day of fun, fishing and memories. The day consists of a ceremony honoring the fallen officers, followed by a day of fishing on Lake Ontario and a dinner at Fairways and Dreams in Pulaski.
Several upstate New York law enforcement professionals and public officials are participating in the event, including Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Senator Fred Akshar, New York State Police, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Parks Police and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
“Paying tribute to our fallen heroes is the least we can do to show our gratitude and respect,” Barclay said. “Although our debt can never be fully repaid, it’s events like this that keep their legacies alive and demonstrate to all law-enforcement professionals that we recognize the courage and selflessness they bring to work every day. I’m honored to participate in this year’s event, and applaud Cops 4 a Cause and all the police agencies that have come together to make this such a memorable occasion.”
The event is sponsored by Cops 4 a Cause, a New York based nonprofit charity consisting of active and retired law enforcement members. The charity aims to give back to the communities where law enforcement officers live and work.
“The past year has been exceptionally difficult for these families, and Fishing 4 the Fallen is a way for our communities to come together and help ease some of the pain these children and families continue to endure every day, while also honoring the memory of those we’ve lost in the law enforcement community,” Cops 4 a Cause President Scott Pauly said.
The 20 children and 18 chaperones going fishing will depart on seven charter boats. A majority of the children are family members of fallen officers, and chaperones consist of family members and law enforcement members. Casey Prisco of Dirty Goose Sport Fishing provides the charters for free.
“Casey Prisco plays a huge part organizing the charter boats and getting all those captains and their crew together,” Pauly said.
The ceremony will honor fallen law enforcement members including:
Senior Investigator Cliff Alexander from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark of Troop E/SP Bath, retired Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Bomysoad of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and Detective William LaShomb of the Syracuse Police Department.
The fishing event will feature a contest for the biggest fish caught, and the children will also receive sweatshirts courtesy of Cops 4 a Cause. The non-profit does numerous things for communities year-round, including contests, golf tournaments and other events. They have donated over $10,000 in gift cards for needy families throughout the years, and one of their next big events is a softball game where a team of police officers will play against a team of firefighters, with retired MLB players and local celebrities attending. That event, called Softball for Hope, will be on Sept. 11 in Binghamton with a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to take place before the event.
Pauly hopes to expand Fishing 4 the Fallen to other areas in the future, including Buffalo and Long Island, ideally having charter boats all going out on the same day from different locations.
“It’s a nice day and a good way to show people that their family members may be gone, but they’re not forgotten, and it’s a great way for us to do something positive in the community and interact with the public,” Pauly said.
Fishing 4 the Fallen is being held at Mexico Point State Park on Saturday. The memorial ceremony starts at 2:15 p.m., and anyone is welcome to attend the ceremony. The charter boats depart onto Lake Ontario at 3 p.m., followed by the dinner at Fairways and Dreams in Pulaski at 7 p.m.
