OSWEGO — William Scriber, executive director and CEO of the Port of Oswego, was a keynote speaker on economic sustainability recently at the 17th annual Hwy H20 Conference in Toronto.
Hwy H20 is a trade organization that offers shippers direct access to the commercial, industrial and agricultural heartland of North America.
“It was an honor to be asked to make a presentation at this conference on the Port of Oswego and how, through our long-range planning and execution, we have become a major player in Great Lakes shipping and economic sustainability,” Scriber said.
Scriber’s presentation was popular with attendees, said Julie Van Ruyven, market development representative for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.
“There have been multiple requests from industry representatives and delegates for us to share his presentation,” Van Ruyven said.
The theme of the conference was “Path to a Sustainable Waterway,” and the goal was to present the latest content on economic, social, and environmental sustainability for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System. The event catered to a global market and gave shippers and maritime industry leaders in attendance the chance to exchange ideas and opportunities.
In his presentation, Scriber detailed the Port of Oswego’s Vision 20/30 that set a road map for achieving economic stability and long-term success.
Specifically, this meant the construction of a $15 million grain export center and creating opportunities in Oswego for both domestic and international grain shippers, as well as for the more than 100 local farmers who no longer have to truck their grain to ports like Baltimore.
In addition, the Port has maximized its existing resources with upgrades to its West Pier to accommodate a new customer’s asphalt delivery, and with upgrades to its East Pier, that will now allow up to two ships and a barge to dock at the same time.
To develop a true intermodal center at the Port, rail access was crucial, Scriber said. “This expanded opportunities for new and existing customers, most notably Novelis and aluminum. When the St. Lawrence Seaway closes at the end of the season, rail provides a cost-effective transportation link. To ensure long-term sustainability, we invested more than $9 million in this facet.”
For the future, Scriber outlined new strategies for growth projects like turning the underutilized vacant Goble Dry Dock property into a $2 million deep-water marina that is scheduled to be completed in 2023. “The bottom line is that the Port of Oswego is a long-term asset both to Oswego and to central New York. We have the speed and agility to respond to future opportunities and challenges, from deepening our harbor for the biggest freighters, to a new maritime museum and performing arts center.”
Scriber, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command during Desert Shield-Desert Storm and is a graduate of the Army’s logistics school. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oswego and has earned the CPE (Certified Port Executive) credential. He has also worked at a logistics company in Syracuse, served as the Oswego County commissioner of elections, and joined the Port of Oswego staff in 2010. He served as manager of port logistics from 2010 to 2017, and served as executive director since 2018.
Oswego, for many years, was a major player both regionally and nationally in grain exports, Scriber said. “This ended in the early 1980s, when the Port’s west pier grain silos were demolished. We aim to bring Oswego back to its prominent position as a major Northeast grain exporter to international markets,” he said.
The Grain Export Center was funded by the New York State Department of Transportation through a $15 million grant. Construction of the facility has involved scores of local workers and tradespeople, Scriber said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.