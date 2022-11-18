SCRIBA — As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the town of Scriba conducted a citizen survey this past May to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town.

“A total of 409 residents participated in the survey,” said Steve Gosselin, chair of the Scriba Town Planning Board. “We want to thank everyone who participated and took the time to both complete the survey and share their specific comments and opinions.”

