SCRIBA — As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the town of Scriba conducted a citizen survey this past May to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town.
“A total of 409 residents participated in the survey,” said Steve Gosselin, chair of the Scriba Town Planning Board. “We want to thank everyone who participated and took the time to both complete the survey and share their specific comments and opinions.”
The survey covered land use, energy, housing, economic development and recreation.
Of the 28 questions asked, the five that were deemed most important by participants were: protecting the quality and quantity of ground water; regulation of mobile home park locations; town preservation; more commercial and industrial employment in Scriba; and protection of all lake and river shorelines from erosion and degradation.
Three hundred and one respondents indicated that quality and quantity of ground water was a “very important issue” and 65 said it was a “somewhat important issue.” Three hundred and forty-six respondents said that the location of mobile home parks should be regulated. Three hundred and sixty-two participants said that the need to preserve the town is a “very important issue.” Three hundred and eight respondents were in favor of more commercial and industrial employment in Scriba. Three hundred and ten participants indicated that the protection of all lake and river shorelines from erosion and degradation is a “very important issue.”
Among the top survey comments and suggestions were better code enforcement, zoning enforcement, better speed enforcement, remove trash/junk from around town, create a monthly town newsletter, complete road construction projects, and that sewer service should be provided by Oswego.
Anyone who would like a copy of the complete survey results should contact the Scriba Planning Board at 315-343-0854, or scribanyplanning@gmail.com. In addition, the complete survey results will be posted on the town’s website, www.scribany.org.
