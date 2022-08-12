Donald Coon

UPDATE (Aug. 12, 11 a.m.)

SCRIBA — Donald Coon, 79, a resident of 805 Middle Road in Scriba, shot and killed neighbor Stephen Falise, 64, of 812 Middle Road, on Thursday, the Oswego County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday morning.

