Scriba man arrested by state police on criminal sex act charges Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCRIBA — The New York State Police have arrested a man from Scriba on a criminal sex act charge.Rusty D. Gates, 37, of Scriba, was arrested by troopers on Tuesday for one count of criminal sex act in the first degree, a class B felony. Troopers said Gates was arrested following an investigation into a forcible rape that occurred in his vehicle outside his residence in December 2021 with a 27-year-old female.Gates was arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court Tuesday evening and was released on his own recognizance until his next court date, troopers said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Newsnow Recommended for you News Now Scriba man arrested by state police on criminal sex act charges County COVID report: New cases continue to fall Committee approves C&S proposal for McCrobie Building Latest e-Edition October 19, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState Police looking for missing teen from PulaskiNew reports unveil new details about oil spill at Oswego HarborMichelle M. BordenJohanna M. SmegelskyJoshua D. FavataGilles G. BergeronOCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high schoolGary WallaceLegislators approve stipulation in possible sale of Attis Ethanol plantBrookfield Renewable not responsible for fence that has sparked uproar in fishing community, company says Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.