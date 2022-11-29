Scriba fire

A Scriba church that was converted into apartments was severely damaged Tuesday morning in a fire that sent one person to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

 Photo provided

SCRIBA — A fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Scriba sent one person to a hospital, according to a release from the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department.

The Scriba Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1292 county Route 1 at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday where the apartment building was found to have “extensive fire coming from multiple windows,” officials said.

