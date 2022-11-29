SCRIBA — A fire at a multi-unit apartment building in Scriba sent one person to a hospital, according to a release from the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department.
The Scriba Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1292 county Route 1 at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday where the apartment building was found to have “extensive fire coming from multiple windows,” officials said.
A bystander helped one resident escape from a window before the first responders arrived. Menter Ambulance drove that resident to SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, the release stated.
No other injuries were reported to either firefighters or civilians, and several pets were rescued from the building.
Officials said the building is an old church that was converted into a multi-unit apartment building. That building is now deemed a total loss. Tax records place the value of the building at about $60,000.
It cannot be determined whether the property had smoke alarms at the time of the fire, officials said.
The Scriba Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office, the Oswego County Fire Investigation Team, Menter Ambulance, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the town of Scriba Water Department and the Oswego County Highway Department.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Oswego County Fire Investigation team.
