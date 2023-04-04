Surrounded by Oswego County community leaders and school and elected officials, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer issued a stern warning Tuesday on the dangers of Elf Bar e-cigarettes.
Gathered in the lobby of the junior high school in Fulton, Schumer addressed the assembled crowd about Elf Bar, the e-cigarette manufactured in China.
Schumer informed the gathered crowd that he was sure Elf Bar is violating American law by aiming advertising at children, and that he had written a letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch an investigation into the Chinese-owned company.
The letter reads in part:
“As you know, synthetic nicotine is created in a laboratory rather than derived from tobacco leaves. Products like Elf Bar’s disposable vapes are being advertised as “tobacco-free alternatives” and labeled as synthetic nicotine. Nicotine is a severe concern as it is a highly addictive substance that research suggests is as addictive as illicit drugs including heroin and cocaine.”
“There’s some real smoke to clear as it relates to a shady Chinese e-cigarette company called Elf Bar,” Schumer said.
Schumer showed an Elf Bar package, noted that until recently he, and most of the old
heard of it, but the younger generation certainly had.
“If you’re Gen Z or even a millennial, there’s not only a chance you’ve heard about it, there’s a good chance you’re smoking it,” said Schumer.
Schumer said the Chinese e-cigarette company was skirting American law by advertising to youths on social media, specifically Instagram and Tik-Tok.
“While the FDA has snuffed out some of the dangerous e-cigarettes like JUUL,” Schumer said, “there are workarounds used by sneaky actors, Chinese actors like Elf Bar.”
In 2019, federal legislation was passed to set the legal age to buy tobacco products at 21 nationally.
Schumer cited instances of Elf Bar paying influencers on social media to appeal directly to minors.
“They use kid-friendly flavors, advertising aimed at young people,” said Schumer, “and in doing so, this Chinese company is probably breaking the law.”
Schumer named off some of the “kid-friendly” flavors featured by the Elf Bar company: cranberry punch, cotton candy, vanilla ice cream, rainbow candy and blue razz ice.
“These cheaply made products, despite their bright packaging, are dangerous and addictive,” Schumer said.
Schumer cited that of the 88 violations of school policy related to vaping this year in the Fulton City School District (FCSD), about 60 were Elf Bar products.
“It’s one horrible product, and the law enforcement and school authorities aren’t at fault,” Schumer said, “It’s China that’s letting this in, so it’s really a federal responsibility to stop it.”
Schumer also noted that in the central New York area, there have been 246 vape-related incidents at schools in 2023.
Numbers from the FCSD indicate that in the first three months of 2023, it has confiscated more e-cigarettes than in the same period a year ago, with the trend expected to keep growing.
“We were very successful in getting rid of JUUL,” said Schumer, “ JUUL’s gone, and now Elf Bar has come in and filled that vacuum and taken its place.”
In Oswego County, there have been reports of elementary children using vapes, and 15% of students report using an e-cigarette at least once a month.
“My message to the FDA and the Department of Justice is, take every action possible, including banning Elf Bar,’ Schumer said.
Schumer said central New York teachers are confiscating Elf Bar products nearly every day. In Onondaga County, there have been reported incidents involving Elf Bar products in all five of the Syracuse City School Districts high schools.
“This is a serious problem, but we can stop it,” Schumer said. “That’s why I’m calling on the FDA to investigate Elf Bar, investigate their practices, and should they find they are violating the law, shut them down.”
