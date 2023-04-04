Senate majority leader blames ‘shady Chinese e-cigarette company called Elf Bar’

U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-New York, displays Elf Bar e-cigarette products during a news conference Tuesday at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, where he addressed  the growing epidemic of underage vaping. Behind him are, from left, State Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes, an unidentified Fulton high school student and FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino.

 Mike Perkins photo

Surrounded by Oswego County community leaders and school and elected officials, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer issued a stern warning Tuesday on the dangers of Elf Bar e-cigarettes.

Gathered in the lobby of the junior high school in Fulton, Schumer addressed the assembled crowd about Elf Bar, the e-cigarette manufactured in China.

