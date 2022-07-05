VOLNEY — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer came to the Attis Biofuels ethanol plant located in the town of Volney on Tuesday to address the slow-burning silo fire that has caused an unpleasant odor throughout Volney and the city of Fulton.
Local officials were notified this fall of the silo fire at the Attis plant, which has been void of employees for months. Fire departments have been monitoring the fire under instruction of higher agencies. In June, fire departments were called to the plant where they discovered a hole in the roof of the silo, which has been causing the odor to become worse within recent weeks. The odor, which people have described as smelling like smoke, is a byproduct of corn kernels burning.
“It’s a little fire in the corn grain silo over there, and that’s not unusual in the (agricultural) industry,” Schumer said. “There is a fire, but the difference here is the facility. For the facility, no one’s home. There’s a hole in the silo. The odors get emitted and travel, unfortunately, throughout the community. It smolders and the summer heat even makes it worse. So this summer is going to be worse for many people here in the city of Fulton, New York.”
Schumer assured the community that the odor is safe, but that he does personally relate to the situation as he lived near a sewage plant as a child.
“Right now we have a two-pronged boondoggle going on here in Oswego County,” Schumer said. “First, the silo emits an odor. It’s safe, it’s not poisonous and it’s not going to make anyone sick. But I used to live near, when I was a kid, by a sewage plant, and (it was) the same thing. It was safe but when the wind was blowing in the wrong direction, your life was virtually unbearable and that is true for many residents of the city of Fulton here today.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, local officials, concerned community members and others joined Schumer on Tuesday. Michaels spoke of the approach that would need to be taken in order to address the situation.
She called it a “three-prong approach,” which includes safety, going after the owners of the plant and making sure the area is revitalized by “going after those who are interested in redeveloping and investing in the Oswego County area as well as the city of Fulton.”
“First of all, we have to ensure safety, safety is first and foremost and will remain our top priority. We also have to go after the former owners of this plant, and that’s exactly what many here in this group are intending to do and have already done. We’ve got to hold them accountable to our community and what their obligation is to our community,” Michaels said. “So together we do that, and that’s why we’re here standing side by side, to make sure that as partners, as change agents and as collaborators we’re working together to make the Oswego County (and) city of Fulton a stronger location.”
Schumer said that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is involved, and that he is urging the federal Environmental Protection Agency to work with the DEC to ensure routine air testing and constant monitoring to address the concerns of residents.
“They have very good machinery and stuff, and they take a sample of the air and they see what’s in it and they see if there’s anything that’s harmful to people’s health,” Schumer said. “Thus far they have not found anything harmful to people’s health, but let’s keep monitoring it. Who the heck knows, better to be safe than sorry. That’s what the city, the community of Volney would tell us, that’s what Fulton would tell us, that’s what anyone would say.”
Schumer said that they are trying to find the CEO of Attis to connect with them about the issue. He said that Attis is a Georgia-based company, which makes it harder for a New York agency to go after them, but hopes that the EPA could potentially do something as a federal entity. Schumer said he’d like for action to be taken as soon as possible, but that the other action would be to find another company to take over the plant and insist that they at least repair the hole in the roof to stop the smoke and the odor from going into the community.
“The second thing we want to do is welcome new companies,” Schumer said. “As I said, there’s a demand for ethanol these days. This is one of the largest ethanol producing possible facilities in the whole region, so it’s a very good opportunity for people.”
Schumer pledged his support in turning the situation at Attis around and getting the plant into new ownership.
“I will work with every federal agency that we can to get full cooperation so that when a new company wants to come in, they will not feel there are going to be 20 barriers in the way, but rather they’ll be encouraged by the federal government,” Schumer said.
