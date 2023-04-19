The New York State Education Department is ramping up pressure on schools that use Native American mascots and imagery to change them by the end of the school year in June.
The Board of Regents, which supervises all public educational activity in New York, announced on Tuesday that it decided, in a unanimous vote, that all schools in the state that use Native American imagery must change their nicknames by the end of the year.
All references to, or mentions of Native American imagery or names must be removed completely by the end of the 2024-2025 school year or offending districts risk employees being removed or loss of state funding.
The decision is set to affect at least one district in Oswego County.
The Fulton City School District has already committed to finding a new nickname to replace Red Raiders by the end of this school year, and has set up a committee to do so.
Suggestions for new names were supposed to be submitted and discussed at the first board of education meeting for the FCSD in April, but they were not.
The district made changes to its current logo last year, which is just the letter F in the traditional green and red colors. The new logo removed other iconography previously displayed.
“We are in better shape than some districts because we don’t have logos on our floors and things like that,” FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino told The Palladium-Times in November. “We have Raiders in one of the ends of our gym, and that is it. We have two banners and a painted icon; other districts have more than that.”
On Wednesday, Pulvino expanded on the status of the pending name change.
“We’ve had some very productive meetings with the committee,” said Pulvino “We’re meeting again on Monday and hope to have suggestions for the board to hear in the meeting that week.”
The Fulton board’s next scheduled meeting is next Wednesday, and Pulvino said he hopes other members of the committee will show up to discuss their findings.
“They don’t always need to hear from me,” said Pulvino.
Pulvino said he hopes that the board will choose a new nickname at its first meeting in June.
“Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful’ to Native Americans are no longer tenable,” the NYSED said in a memo last November. “Students learn as much through observation of their surroundings as they do from direct instruction. Boards of education that continue to utilize Native American mascots must reflect upon the message their choices convey to students, parents, and their communities.”
This includes team names like Braves, Chiefs, Raiders and Warriors, that reference Native American heritage or culture in any way.
The Hannibal School District uses a Carthaginian Warrior, an allusion to the troops of famed general Hannibal. The town of Hannibal was given that name by Robert Harpur, who surveyed land for the state and is credited with giving many towns in central New York classical names.
Hannibal School District Superintendent Christopher Staats said the state has not told the district to change the school’s team name.
“At this point, until I am informed otherwise, the Hannibal Warrior and its past as a Carthaginian soldier will remain part of our rich history and identity,” Staats said.
Many districts across the state are questioning what the cost will be to remove and replace all references to Native American iconography and are wondering if New York will help foot the bill.
Native American activists have been vocal about the issue at all levels of sports from schools to professional leagues for years, and have seen some teams make changes while others have proved resistant.
The National Congress of American Indians considers the mascots to be harmful stereotypes. It maintains a database of K-12 schools that it says have Native American-themed mascots, putting the number at just over 1,900 schools across the country in 970 school districts, including more than 100 schools in New York.
