ANNIBAL — It’s a cold, gray February morning, and from his office at Fairley Elementary School in Hannibal, Mike Goudy has a clear view of the building’s main entrance, as well as the bus lane and vehicle entrance.
It is quiet, and Goudy is there to make sure it stays that way.
As the building’s SRO (school resource officer), Goudy has just returned from his morning check of the school grounds, which includes inspecting each of the school’s doors to ensure they are locked from the inside.
Goudy, a retired Syracuse Police Department officer, is in his second year as SRO at Fairley, where he is in charge of the safety of about 500 students and staff.
His office has a wide row of windows, from which he can see the entire front of the school and all buses and cars that pull in. His duty belt carries two radios — one for the school, the other directly connected with the county 911 center — and a firearm.
Goudy is one of 14 SROs in Oswego County public school buildings, in a program started in 2021 with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department. Goudy says while his typical day includes spending time with students to build relationships and trust with those students, their parents and staff, his role isn’t to be a disciplinarian. It is to earn the trust of students and their families, and staff, to one singular end.
“The people in this building have to be safe with me inside of it,” he said.
Across the county, at the CiTi BOCES (Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation) campus in Mexico, three SROs are on staff. The campus, which has three main classroom buildings and a large administration building, pulls in about 969 students from districts each day.
Officer Steven Stonecypher has been on the job there since 2021. The needs of a campus that brings in high school-aged students from districts throughout the county presents some unique challenges for him and his two colleagues there, SROs Jeffrey Margrey and Chad Rodman.
Morning is the most active time of day for the team.
The transition from bus to classroom is active space, where hallways are crowded and students often set the pace for their days.
“We just make sure there’s no issues in that transition,” said Margrey.
Some students may carry emotional weight from situations at home or with another student, and it’s an opportunity for the SROs to both open their ears for information, and to project some positive energy for a student who might need it.
“When we say we greet students coming off the buses, we really mean that,” explains Stonecypher. “We say ‘good morning’ to them, and tell them we’re happy to see them. We call them by their names, and really try to set up a start to the day for them.”
The students, in turn, are encouraged to call the SROs by their first names.
Rodman, just a few months into the SRO job and the newest member of CiTi’s SRO team, said his biggest challenge has been adjusting to the frequent changes in temperament with students.
“You can get obscene gestures in the morning, and by the end of the day, they’re saying, ‘Hey, can I talk to you?’”
Margrey said as rewarding as the work can be, it also carries immense frustration, when despite best efforts, some students continue to make bad choices — which increases the chances of unsafe situations at school. Their duties often spill over after hours, when they take phone calls from a student or parent, or make a home visit to check on a student.
Stonecypher agrees that being able to respond to a student — and understand that their emotional space is often changing — is a skill that plays out when an SRO needs to de-escalate a situation. It also goes a long way in building trust, which can be critical in the flow of information that is often the link to preventing an issue. When students will talk to the SRO about a fight that might be brewing, or the potential for another problem, there is an opportunity to prevent it.
In December 2021, the SRO team responded to a social media threat at the CiTi campus. It resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man, who was in the parking lot with two students in a car containing firearms and drug paraphernalia.
Todd said he credits the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department for “hiring smart.” He said the job of SRO is not for everyone, noting that the transition from a municipal or rural police officer to one working around young people is not a stretch every retired officer can make — or wants.
“You have to have all of that background training, but you’re doing it with adolescents,” Todd said. “It’s a completely different approach.”
