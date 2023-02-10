Mike Goudy

Mike Goudy, school resource officer at Hannibal’s Fairley Elementary School, takes a break with a first-grader in the school’s small gym.

 Allison Kanaley photo

ANNIBAL — It’s a cold, gray February morning, and from his office at Fairley Elementary School in Hannibal, Mike Goudy has a clear view of the building’s main entrance, as well as the bus lane and vehicle entrance.

It is quiet, and Goudy is there to make sure it stays that way.

